"Dune: Part One” (Science-Fiction/Action: 2 hours, 35 minutes)
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Rated: PG-13 (Sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material)
Movie Review: An engaging movie, “Dune” is another adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel, whose first cinematic debut was the 1984 movie titled the same by famed director-writer David Lynch.
Technically, this latest adaptation is “Dune, Part 1.” Part 2 will debut in 2023.
Herbert's book is complex enough that it could make three lengthy movies. Director Denis Villeneuve was smart to cut this “Dune” in half, although many do not know this going in, so do not expect an ending just yet. The latest version has some minor differences from the 1984 screenplay but it creates an intriguing world worthy of a visit.
In 10191, Paul (Chalamet) of House of Atreides accompanies his parents, Duke Leto (Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Ferguson), to Arrakis. Emperor Shaddam IV orders the House of Atreides to take charge of the spice world of Arrakis.
The spice is the most valuable commodity in the universe, a means for interstellar travel and longer life spans. After the previous landlord of Arrakis, the House of Harkonnen, reclaims the planet, the House of Atreides is destroyed, but the assault on his family begins Paul Atreides’ trek to something greater.
Timothée Chalamet is perfect as Paul Atreides. He does not appear like the typical hero, just like Kyle MacClaughin in the 1984 movie. Chalamet finds ways to make leading roles charmingly tangible. He gradually becomes the hero the audiences want to see.
Rebecca Ferguson plays his mother in a more down-to-earth fashion. Although she is a noble lady, she does not appear regal as the role requires, yet she fits this role as the strong-willed mother ensuring her son becomes the powerful person she envisions.
These are the two characters people get to know the most in the first half of “Dune.” Others take a backseat to these characters. That works. The mother-son duo carries the story. Other characters are secondary, but they are very notable international actors. The list includes Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, Zendaya and the talented Charlotte Rampling, behind a dark thick vail but whose distinctive voice remains powerful as Reverend Mother Mohiam.
Like his predecessor David Lynch, director Villeneuve (“Arrival," 2016; "Blade Runner 2049," 2017) tones down the CGI compared to modern flicks. This provides a sense of realism other moviemakers overlook.
Villeneuve and his team use visual effects and stunts wisely, not letting them overshadow characters and the narrative. Each scene is purposeful and distinctly organized to remain straight-line storytelling. However, when special effects are present, they are grand in a manner that woos one with impressive visuals.
“Dune” is an acquired taste but Villeneuve does a good job making it assessable to a new audience, even if the story feels rushed. “Dune” is fascinating science fiction. It is easy to dive into and become lost in an adventurous interplanetary tale. This is not because any part of it is overly superb, but rather Herbert’s universe is fascinating.
Grade: B (Visit this desert planet soon.)
“The Harder They Fall” (Western: 2 hours, 17 minutes)
Starring: Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Regina King and Idris Elba
Director: Jeymes Samuel
Rated: R (Strong violence, gore and profanity)
Movie Review: "The Harder They Fall" opens by displaying the words "Although These Events Are Fictional, These. People. Existed." This catches one's attention, and this Western does not let go after that.
A primarily African-American cast delivers engaging characters and plenty of high-energy action.
After Nat Love (Majors) learns Rufus Buck (Elba), the man who killed his parents is being released from prison, he gathers his gang. Their goal is revenge.
Director-writer Jeymes Samuel has written about these characters before. In "They Die by Dawn" (2013), Samuel wrote about outlaws Nat Love, Stagecoach Mary and Jim Beckwourth as well as lawman Sheriff Bass Reeves. He revives these characters again for "The Harder They Fall," a good Western co-produced by Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter.
The cast is a talented group; they act and some even sing. Of course, the singing is different, almost turning this Western into a musical that occasionally distracts. Samuel keeps his characters nifty and their motives focused.
Still, Samuel's style is engaging. He creates good action scenes and he keeps his characters interesting. He also knows how to create a good unexpected plot twist. “The Harder They Fall” is good entertainment, especially for those who like revenge movies.
Grade: B (Easy to fall for these gunslingers.)
“Ron's Gone Wrong” (Animation/Adventure: 1 hour, 47 minutes)
Starring: Jack Dylan Grazer, Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms
Directors: Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine
Rated: PG (Rude material, thematic elements, violence and language)
Movie Review: As technology becomes a bigger part of our lives, "Ron's Gone Wrong" looks at the dangers of technology interrupting ours lives and invading our privacy. This animated movie explores that with humor and adventure that inspires.
Best Friend out of the Box is the latest tech craze. It is virtually a talking and walking iPhone parading as Instagram. Middle-schooler Barney Pudowski (voice of Grazer) is one of the few teenagers without one. After his father, Graham (voice of Helms), buys Barney one of the robots, the young man quickly realizes his Best Friend named Ron (the voice of Galifianakis) is malfunctioning.
As technological influences grow, this movie offers a reminder of how technology affects people, especially children and teenagers. These moments go over some younger viewers' comprehension but the movie provides sound moments about the technology. It presents how tweens and teens adapt to it with real-world implications. That written, this movie is fun.
A boy's friendship with his robot is the root of this heartfelt screenplay. The characters are endearing. The animation is good, and the adventure and comedy presented are worthy of parents and their children's time. All should find the entertainment engaging and a bit prophetic too.
Grade: B (Audiences have gone correct if watching this.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for more than 20 years for The Valdosta Daily Times.
