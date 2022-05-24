“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (Action/Adventure: 2 hours, 6 minutes)
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams
Director: Sam Raimi
Rated: PG-13 (Intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and language.)
Movie Review: Movies about time travel have been overplayed. Screenplays involving the multiverse are now en vogue. Multiple movies are now creating more stories by detailing life in other universes.
This is the third recent Marvel movie to tackle this new science-fiction realm, following “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021). The latter featured Doctor Strange, played by the talented Benedict Cumberbatch, and his tampering with the multiverse.
In “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Cumberbatch entertainingly continues Dr. Stephen Strange’s trek into unknown realms. This outing, the sorcerer encounters a teenager named America Chavez (Gomez) who can travel the multiverse with a mere thought. As she and Doctor Strange cross multiple universes, they are pursued by Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch.
“Multiverse of Madness” jumps right into this story. It assumes audiences know these characters from previous Marvel movies and the television’s “WandaVision” (2021). The gamble may be confusing for some but that will not make this movie less enjoyable.
Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man,” 2002) directs this movie that ties together previous movies and a television series. He and his team create an entertaining movie. Like most Marvel movies, the special effects are good but superfluous. The visual effects often overshadow the story, yet this is on par for a Raimi-helmed production.
“Multiverse of Madness” is interesting. It surprises audiences with big and small nuggets that keep enlivening this screenplay. The action and special effects are plentiful and effective. Such is combined with neat characters and a plot that works wonderfully to make this solid entertainment.
Grade: B (If one is well-versed in Marvel flicks, this is more enjoyable than strange.)
“Hatching” (Horror: 1 hour, 27 minutes; Finnish with English Subtitles)
Starring: Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä and Jani Volanen
Director: Hanna Bergholm
Rated: R (Mature and scary content, gore and violence)
Movie Review: This Finnish horror flick has a feminist approach. It is a screenplay with much originality. As peculiar as it becomes occasionally, it manages to involve frights and an intriguing plot about women and girls’ conception of their appearance concerning societal standards.
“Hatching” follows a suburban family of four, where a 12-year-old gymnast Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) tries to please her demanding and image-obsessed mother (Heikkilä). Tinja finds a wounded bird in the woods. After killing it, she realizes the bird had an egg. Tinja carries the egg home and styles it in bed. She nurtures it until it hatches. A creature emerges that becomes her best friend and living nightmare.
“Hatching” is director Hanna Bergholm’s first full-length feature film after numerous short films and directing several episodes of “Reetta and Ronja.” Bergholm does a good job directing Ilja Rautsi‘s screenplay. Rautsi's resume includes feminist short movies such as “Helsinki Mansplaining Massacre” (2018).
“Hatching” is not an anti-male movie. Instead, it shows a daughter-mother duo who are strong-willed individuals who pursue what they think should be theirs. While this happens, a nifty horror coincides. The result is something both original and anxiety-filled amusement.
Grade: B (From a good egg ...)
“The Duke” (Biography/Drama/Comedy: 1 hour, 35 minutes)
Starring: Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren and Fionn Whitehead
Director: Roger Michell
Rated: R (Strong Language and sexual content)
Movie Review: Based on true events, “The Duke” is a welcome surprise. It is not flashy or bold or grand in a major cinematic manner. However, it is the movie moviegoers may not know about but should see if the opportunity arises.
This nifty biographical photoplay takes place in 1961. A 60-year-old Kempton Bunton works as a taxi driver. Protesting having to pay a BBC television tax, Bunton steals Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London.
The portrait had been touted as a great treasure for the British people. Bunton’s trial becomes a catastrophe for law enforcement authorities as Bunton stands up for his rights making people laugh and become inspired by his patriotism.
British screenplays know how to create comedy without sacrificing characters’ genuineness. American comedies are often the opposite. Characters are goofy and that is supposed to be funny, jeopardizing the role’s integrity as a tangible person.
“The Duke” takes a real-life individual and brings him to life in a very beautiful manner with humor and humanity. Bunton is played by seasoned actor Jim Broadbent. He plays the role earnestly. He inspires as much as the character he plays. Even more, his timing as a comic is superior.
Helen Mirren plays his wife, Dorothy Bunton, an equal appeal. Dame Mirren plays a maid in this movie. A glamorous, beautiful actress known for playing royal figures, she fits the role, playing it extremely well. Her versatility is impressive.
Oscar recipients Broadbent and Mirren are superior. They and others of this cast offer plenty of entertainment and inspirational moments that last long after this movie is over. This movie leaves one wanting to know more about Kempton Bunton. This screenplay has an average appeal, yet it blossoms with affecting sentiments.
Roger Michell (“Notting Hill,” 1999) easily creates an inspiring drama and a good comedy. Again, if you want to leave a cinema with a zestful demeanor, “The Duke” is the movie to accomplish that.
Grade: B+ (A noble retelling)
“Firestarter” (Horror/Science-Fiction: 1 hour, 34 minutes)
Starring: Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Sydney Lemmon
Director: Keith Thomas
Rated: R (Violence content)
Movie Review: “Firestarter” is a remake of the 1984 movie titled the same and directed by Mark L. Lester. This horror appears less effective compared to its predecessor made 38 years ago.
Andy (Efron), Vicky (Lemmon) and Charlie (Armstrong) are The McGees. They are a happy family until a young Charlie's supernatural abilities mature. She causes spontaneous fires with a mere thought. After her ability manifests in her school’s restroom, a group of a clandestine science organization begins pursuing the young girl. However, her father, Andy, is a telepath who aims to keep his daughter safe from harm.
Again, this movie is not scary. It is more like science-fiction than a horror flick. It is an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1980 book.
Keith Thomas and the team did learn a valuable lesson. If you are going to remake a movie, make it better than the original, which was middling material. “Firestarter” is a lackluster repeat.
Grade: D+ (No ignition.)
“Family Camp” (Comedy: 1 hour, 51 minutes)
Starring: Tommy Woodard, Eddie James and Leigh-Allyn Baker
Director: Brian Cates
Rated: PG (Violence and thematic elements)
Movie Review: The Ackermans meet the Sanders at a family camp and the families are complete opposites. Although they are at a religious camp, the antics of both families are far from divine inspiration. The message learned by both families is good but the execution is often goofy comedy.
Brian Cates' first full-length screenplay as a director shows he knows how to deliver a message and capitalize on comedy. However, the humor is adolescent material. The appeal has a broad audience but is less than middling on intellectual prowess.
The movie has multiple good points about familial connections. The last three scenes become an enjoyable treat as the families remember why they love each other. Everything before is silly and messy. This is easy to sit through and easier to forget comedy.
Grade: C (Family is good; the camp could use some work.)
