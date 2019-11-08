ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Current War' less than electrifying

“The Current War” (Drama: 1 hour, 45 minutes)
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult and Tom Holland
Director: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon
Rated: PG-13 (Profanity and thematic elements)
Movie Review: “The Current War” is about an on-going battle of minds between Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse and Nikola Tesla.
Their battle of electrical ingenuity offers a nice insight about the men without pausing long enough for one to enjoy their rivalry. Therefore, audiences have to feast on the good acting of the cast and nice visualizations such as set designs.
In the 1880s, Thomas Edison (Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Shannon) battle each other, each trying to become the electricity titan of the United States. Futurist Nikola Tesla gets caught in the middle of their fight.
As the men compete to produce a sustainable system and market it to the American people, their disagreements with each other become a series of soap-operatic bouts. As the men work to smear each other.
Edison and Westinghouse are colossal figures in science and engineering. Their competition to create efficient electricity for American citizens is entertaining. The cast is talented and actors act their roles well.
Michael Mitnick’s screenplay concerns itself with Edison and Westinghouse mostly. Tesla appears as a secondary character. Mitnick concentrates on the two men at the center of generating electricity. The problem is this movie rushes through their lives while just capturing enough dramatics to make their electrical battles intriguing.
This period drama is passable because of a talented cast. The actors play their parts well under the direction of Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” 2015). “The Current War” thrives on that. It also has a good set design. It captures the time period in an absorbing manner. The pluses are enough to ignore a hurried narrative that appears as cliff-notes to something grander.
Grade: B- (The current is adequate.)
“The Lighthouse” (Drama/Horror: 1 hour, 50 minutes)
Starring: Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe
Director: Robert Eggers
Rated: R (Profanity, violence, alcohol abuse)
Movie Review: Shot in inviting black-and-white cinematography, “The Lighthouse” is an appealing psychological horror film. Just as alluring as the cinematography are the rousing performances of Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe. They are worthy of accolades.
Ephraim Winslow (Pattinson) and his supervisor, Thomas Wake (Dafoe), are lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. Isolation drives them to a hallucinatory state after a storm hits their island station, making it unreachable by relief ships. The two men have mounting major tensions that cause them to clash on a regular basis.
Smalls Lighthouse in the United Kingdom and incidents that happen there are the basis for this movie. In 2016, “The Lighthouse” (Director Chris Crow) debuted, following a 2011 BBC radio play titled the same. It is very similar to this 2019 adapted version. Both movies are drama and horror movies, involving two men ravaged by seclusion.
The lighthouse keepers’ sequestration in the 2019 screenplay creates an interesting, slow-moving drama. It is a performance screenplay, an apparent retelling of Greek mythology’s “Icarus.” The son of master craftsman Daedalus, Icarus flew too close to the sun despite warnings his wax wings would melt. “Icarus” is about the recklessness of actions and the defiance of boundaries. “The Lighthouse” is similar, but it adds isolation to the lives of two men, a situation that causes tension.
Robert Eggers, who co-wrote the screenplay with his brother, Max Eggers, is no novice director to period drama and horror genres. “The Lighthouse” follows his impressive screenplay “The Witch” (2015), which cemented Eggers as an established director. He dazzles again with this captivating feature.
The impressive parts of this movie are its fine performances and captivating cinematography. Pattison is exceptional, delivering his finest performance. He is cunning here, offering an award-ready performance.
Opposite Pattinson is a keen Dafoe, who has been nominated for an Oscar four times. As always, he dazzles as he did playing Vincent Van Gogh in “At Eternity’s Gate” (2018), a hotel manager in “The Florida Project” (2017) and a soldier in “Platoon” (1986). Dafoe should land another Academy Award nomination for his turn here also.
Jarin Blaschke (“The Witch” and “Fray,” 2012) offers impressive work as the cinematographer. His use of black-and-white photography to capture this period piece is brilliant. He creates a setting worthy of the nice set designs. His use of natural light, especially when Pattinson and Dafoe are having dinner each night, is reminiscent of a Baroque-style painting of Caravaggio in black and white. Blaschke captures scenes in a manner that brilliantly makes the cast the focus.
Based on performances, “The Lighthouse” is fine movie making. Its great detraction is that it borrows from already rich source material. Yet, the Eggers Brothers produce a riveting adapted screenplay that rivals its predecessors.
Grade: B+ (It offers a radiantly lit tale.)
“Harriet” (Drama: 2 hours, 5 minutes)
Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr. and Joe Alwyn
Director: Kasi Lemmons
Rated: PG-13 (Thematic content, violence and strong language)
Movie Review: Kasi Lemmons directed one of the best movies with “Eve's Bayou,” 1997. “Harriet” does not reach that same level but it is an impressive movie. A fine cast, especially leading actress Cynthia Erivo, and an invigorating historical narrative based on the life of the legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman are impressive cinema.
Harriet Tubman (Erivo), nee Araminta “Minty” Ross, helps free hundreds of slaves from the South after escaping from slavery herself in 1849 from a farm in Maryland. Tubman returns to Maryland and other areas, rescuing approximately 70 enslaved people including her family.
Using the network of antislavery activists and safe houses known as the Underground Railroad, Tubman becomes the system’s most famous "conductor." Each of her trips back to the Southern states presents a unique danger for Tubman. Some of the most treacherous moments are her attempts to dodge multiple encounters with her previous plantation master Gideon Brodess (Alwyn).
The insertion of a Joan of Arc narrative is one of the better parts of the screenplay. Tubman suffered from severe headaches, and it is theorized she suffered from temporal lobe epilepsy as a result of an injury suffered as a child. She had blackouts, causing her to have visions that she insisted were divine communications with Father Jehovah. Tubman believed her God guided her.
Faith is a nice addition to the story of Tubman, who gained the nickname Moses because of her work on the Underground Railroad. Like the biblical figure, Tubman led her people from the chains of slavery. She once said, “I freed a thousand slaves. I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.”
Cynthia Erivo plays Tubman well. She quotes lines directly from Tubman. Erivo is solid as the lead, playing an impressive woman.
Tubman believed she had a duty, a destiny. She had to free others after fleeing captivity. Tubman once said, “I had reasoned this out in my mind, there was one of two things I had a right to, liberty or death; if I could not have one, I would have the other.”
Erivo captures that part of Tubman the best — her duty to free slaves. Erivo plays a very determined and physically fit woman. This and Tubman’s motives are where the movie has its strongest points.
Director Kasi Lemmons and writer Gregory Allen Howard nicely create a story that focuses on motives for Tubman’s decisions. They accomplish their task, creating an engaging movie simultaneously. They could have done more to make the movie more thrilling by giving one a chance to know Tubman and secondary characters as much as we get to know Tubman’s expeditions to free slaves.
It is easy to care about Tubman’s cause without caring about her in a manner that is similar. So despite Erivo’s brilliant performance, “Harriet” could be more powerful, but Tubman’s influential story makes everything else subordinate.
She was brave, and her story is worthy. She was the Moses of her people.
A spiritual connection to this story makes it more intriguing. Tubman's life is worthy of remembrance, and this movie rightly pays tribute to a remarkable woman.
Grade: B (A phenomenal woman achieves her tasks.)
“Terminator: Dark Fate” (Action/Science-Fiction: 2 hours, 8 minutes)
Starring: Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes and Gabriel Luna
Director: Tim Miller
Rated: R (Violence, profanity and nudity)
Movie Review: “Terminator: Dark Fate” is the sixth installment in the “Terminator” franchise. It is, according to co-creator James Cameron, a direct sequel to "The Terminator" (1984) and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991).
“Dark Fate” is similar to those prequels also. Most notably, the characters run and fight, an ongoing sequence of tiring events. However, the inclusion of stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger reuniting in their legendary roles after 28 years is worth it.
Linda Hamilton returns to the role of Sarah Connor and Arnold Schwarzenegger reprises the T-800 "Terminator" role. He said he would be back and he keeps returning.
This outing Sarah Connor and the Terminator must help Grace (Davis), an augmented super-soldier from the future, save the world from a new artificial intelligence called Legion. A cyberwarfare program, Legion, like Skynet, is intent on annihilating humanity by sending a terminator called Rev-9 (Luna) back in time to Mexico City to assassinate Dani Ramos (Reyes). Connor, the T-800 and Grace must keep Reyes safe to protect humanity’s future.
The big draw here is seeing Hamilton and Schwarzenegger together again. They are both war-torn characters trying to avenge their past mistakes by correcting future ones. Hamilton is especially keen as an older Sarah Connor. She is brash with a tough, motherly love component. Her weathered face befitting her character's tribulations and hardship over the loss of her son.
Schwarzenegger exudes a nobility with deadpan humor. His one-liners are exacting and comical. The timing is perfect without detracting from the cyborg character’s seriousness. Again, he and Hamilton make the movie more than the sum of its parts.
The screenplay's negative is an over reliance on visual effects and constant action scenes. This is yet another movie where one might want to bring a towel and running shoes, the characters run and fight and run and fight until audiences are running a gauntlet with them. In this sense, this photoplay is like previous “Terminator” movies.
Once more, the cast saves it from becoming tedious action sequences. The old adage frequently attributed to Mark Twain, “History doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes,” is adequate for “Dark Fate’s” sequences of recurring events.
Tim Miller’s directing debut was “Deadpool.” The feature film garnered him plenty of fame. “Dark Fate” will not equal the attention of “Deadpool,” but it is just as rousing with a touch yesteryear nostalgia. It entertains with plenty of action, the grit of Hamilton and the perfectly timed wit of Schwarzenegger.
Grade: B- (If your fate is to see this, your future is good.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar lives and works in Valdosta.
