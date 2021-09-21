ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Cry Macho' lacks emotion

“Cry Macho” (Drama: 1 hour, 44 minutes)
Starring: Clint Eastwood, Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven and Dwight Yoakam
Director: Clint Eastwood
Rated: PG-13 (Profanity, violence and thematic elements)
Movie Review: “Cry Macho” is an adaptation of the 1975 novel by N. Richard Nash. Clint Eastwood movies are always gratifying because they are straight-line storytelling. They omit side stories, sticking to a simple plot. The technique is usually good for Eastwood, but not this outing.
Eastwood’s macho, Western style attempts to be a movie of deep sentiment but is merely a story without enough substance to be emotive.
In 1979, Texas rodeo cowboy Mike Milo (Eastwood) has retired because of a severe injury incident while performing. Since then, Milo has been working on a ranch for Howard Polk (Yoakam).
Shortly after dismissing Milo, Polk rehires him to travel to Mexico City and retrieve Howard's 13-year-old son, Rafael "Rafo" Polk (Eduardo Minett). Milo’s job will not be easy. Rafo is a minor in the middle of squabbling parents, Polk and his crime boss wife, Leta (Fernanda Urrejola). Still, Milo does his best to get Rafo and his rooster Macho to the border.
Earlier this year, “The Marksman” (Director Robert Lorenz), which starred Liam Neeson. “Cry Macho” is similar. Both movies are about older men trying to get a boy to the U.S.-Mexican border safely. These movies are inspiring because someone is helping a stranger.
“Cry Macho” is mildly inspiring but not in a lasting manner. It feels unfinished, especially the romance between Eastwood’s Milo and the beautiful Natalia Traven’s Marta, which appears forced. This exists because Eastwood is miscast in his movie. Here, he serves as director, producer and actor.
Often, actors, when also a producer and director, have too much control over who and what is in their movie. Producers should allow their casting directors the freedom to object to casting them — their boss — when appropriate.
This movie needed a big-name star to sell it. The person is just not Eastwood this outing.
The human condition is a major part of this neo-Western. A retiree and a teenager need to find a place to belong while contemplating what it means to be macho. That part of the movie is present and engaging, but it is not strong enough to overshadow the slighted bits.
Grade: C (Not macho enough to be emotive.)
“Copshop” (Action/Thriller: 1 hour, 47 minutes)
Starring: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder and Toby Huss
Director: Joe Carnahan
Rated: R (Strong/bloody violence and pervasive language)
Movie Review: “Copshop” is an appealing movie, yet it is a paint-by-numbers action movie. It has a little of everything that moviegoers who like energetic movies can appreciate.
It is action-packed with interesting characters while being a simplistic, unsophisticated narrative with over-the-top violence. However, those disjointed facets are artistically interesting when juxtaposed with amusing characters.
Teddy (Grillo) is a devious con artist attempting to avoid a lethal assassin, Viddick (Butler). Teddy assaults Officer Harper (Louder), which lands him as a prisoner at a small-town police station in the middle of an arid place.
Soon, Viddick also lands himself in the same precinct, hoping to get a chance to assassinate Teddy. Rookie officer Harper finds herself in the middle when a third and more violent hitman, Anthony Lamb (Huss), arrives to terminate Teddy.
Alexis Louder is a standout in this cast of men as an African-American woman. She exudes confidence as an alluring, exotic appeal as a resourceful cop. She is captivating and a welcome surprise.
Another notable, mainly because of his exaggerated performance, is Toby Huss as Anthony Lamb. His serial killer character is excessively violent but comical. He inspires humor. This is most exhibited when he argues that he no longer goes by Anthony and prefers Tony. Even more, Tony Lamb points out to people their flaws, especially law enforcement. He often tells people why they slipped up, making his killing them easier.
Grillo and Butler join Louder and Huss. Known for their tough men, onscreen personas, Grillo and Butler are your stereotypical action stars. They provide plenty of good action scenes but Louder and Huss upstage them.
Director Joe Carnahan (“Smokin' Aces,” 2006) remains consistent. Characters with nuanced quirks provide interesting moments during violent scenes.
The story has plenty of less than par moments via character actions. The plot is iffy and appears unfinished for some scenes, yet its open ending indicates more to come. For those searching for action, the violent sequences and interesting characters make it an adequate popcorn flick.
Grade: B- (Go shopping; they have a sale happening.)
