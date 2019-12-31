ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Bombshell' explosive entertainment

“Bombshell” (Biography/Drama: 1 hour, 49 minutes)
Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and John Lithgow
Director: Jay Roach
Rated: R (Profanity and sexual material)
Movie Review: Based on a real scandal at FOX News, “Bombshell” is about sexual harassment. It features good performances by a great cast led by Charlize Theron, who also serves as a producer.
Think of this as a modern “9 to 5” (Director Colin Higgins, 1980), which starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton. “Bombshell” is a mostly biographical drama, but it often feels comical in some scenes.
Megyn Kelly (Theron), Gretchen Carlson (Kidman) and Kayla Pospisil (Robbie) take on their powerful boss, CEO of FOX News Roger Ailes (Lithgow). The group of women survives a toxic atmosphere of sexual harassment they encountered while working at FOX News.
This all comes to fruition after Carlson files a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes. Kelly, Pospisil and others must decide how they are going to address the accusations against Ailes.
“Bombshell” is an interesting moving. It takes a riveting news headline and makes it relevant again.
The screenplay is only partially fact-based because Robbie’s character, Kayla Pospisil, is a composite of real women at FOX News. Still these characters are intriguing as portrayed.
A talented cast led by an exquisite Theron is phenomenal. Theron, Kidman, Robbie and Lithgow are engaging. They provide excellent entertainment.
The only problem with “Bombshell” is it sometimes plays like a comedy. Some characters appear like caricatures. This enlivens the movie but also deducts from its convincingness and lessens the depth this feature could reach. However, this scandal at FOX News provides respectable entertainment and a script well-acted by the cast.
Grade: B (It is a "fair and balanced" entertainment.)
“Uncut Gems” (Drama/Crime: 2 hours, 15 minutes)
Starring: Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett and LaKeith Stanfield
Directors: Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie
Rated: R (Pervasive strong language, violence, sexual content and brief drug use)
Movie Review: Adam Sandler proves he is more than just a comedic actor. He more than ably provides a very rewarding character. Directors Benny and Kevin Safdie direct him and others using what appears like one long scene movie. The result is an impressive Sandler in an artistic movie.
Sandler plays New York City jeweler Howard Ratner, a married Jewish man with two children. Howard is a gambling addict. As he pays off debts, he creates more debts. He's always looking for his big payday. He manages to balance business, family and a mistress, Julia (Fox), but his gambling life is one precarious situation after another. The henchmen for bookies are constantly threatening him, but Sandler continues placing bets, looking for his ultimate win.
Sandler is dynamic here. He offers one of his most potent portrayals since “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002). In “Uncut Gems,” Sandler’s performance is one of the highlights. He carries the movie about a guy who cannot stop gambling. He makes Howard irritating, yet Sandler’s performance allows one to have a slight sympathy for him.
Just as engaging is the cinematography by Darius Khondji. He shot this photoplay using 35mm film to give it the feel of a movie of yesteryear. Khondji and a team of excellent editors give the appearance of a movie shot as one scene. This is both an artistic feat and a negative for “Uncut Gems.”
The high energy of this drama does not allow one time to breathe as moments move quickly. Even more, the characters argue constantly using profanity, and moments often involve violence. The moments are tedious at times in this gritty world of gambling. Although energetic, the arguing and Howard Ratner’s gift of gab could use a commercial break.
However, that is the genius of the Safdie Brothers. The directors want a movie that has an energy that stimulates audio and visual senses. They get both. “Uncut Gems” is an artistic drama with a purpose and good acting.
Grade: B+ (This is a gem of a movie for those who appreciate movies as art.)
“Spies in Disguise” (Animation/Action/Comedy: 1 hour, 42 minutes)
Starring: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones and Ben Mendelsohn
Directors: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane
Rated: PG (Action, violence and crude humor involving nudity)
Movie Review: “Spies in Disguise” is a welcome, surprising treat. It works with vocal performances by Will Smith, Holland, Mendelsohn and others. The movie also offers comedy and adventure. Together, those aspects create an enjoyable movie for most audiences.
Agent Lance Sterling (Smith), an agent of Honor, Trust, Unity and Valor (HTUV) is known as the world's most awesome spy. His latest mission is to stop Killian (Mendelsohn) from deploying a weaponized drone. Before Agent Sterling can stop Killian, nerdy HTUV tech officer Walter Beckett (Holland) accidentally turns Sterling into a pigeon. Now, Sterling and a young Beckett must work together to save the world.
Adventure and comedy are the core of this animated movie. They work to provide good entertainment. Additionally, Smith and Holland offer a nice voice duo that impresses. This is a nice entertaining treat this holiday season.
Grade: B (I spy a good movie.)
“Little Women” (Drama/Romance: 2 hours, 15 minutes)
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep
Director: Greta Gerwig
Rated: PG (Thematic elements)
Movie Review: Several adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s novel have debuted on stage, television and radio. Starting with the 1917 film to this current adaptation, Alcott’s story is good. More important, it is timeless. That is why people keep returning. This latest version has a major flaw, poorly executed flashbacks sequences. Nevertheless, it is worth seeing because it stars a talented cast with engaging lines penned by Greta Gerwig.
The March Sisters are Jo (Ronan), Meg (Watson), Amy (Florence Pugh) and Beth (Eliza Scanlen). They come of age in the aftermath of the Civil War. They are strong independent talented women, but they long for love and adventure.
Much exists to appreciate about Greta Gerwig’s retelling of this classic tale. The insertion of humor, smart lines and characters played by a topnotch cast. The movie also has good cinematography. The use of natural lighting and shot sizes are beautiful arrangements, and the movie’s costumes and the set designs are intriguing.
Gerwig's use of flashbacks is the problem. They make this screenplay appear a scattered narrative. Why directors and screenplay writers just do not use chronological sequencing is baffling. Backstory scenes only work when needed to add more information about a character’s history or hurry part of a story.
Here, the interjected scene sequences are not smooth transitions; the modernized "Little Women" (Director Clare Niederpruem, 2018) made better use of flashback scenes. If one has not already seen previous movies or read Alcott’s novel “Little Women,” this movie may be puzzling at times. Just because audiences like the story and the director and cast are not enough to ignore the flaws.
What saves the movie is its cast members and production elements. Streep is engaging, often saving the movie from young people complaining about what they want in life or do not have. Streep’s Aunt March tells them what they should want in life. Right or wrong, her caustic comments charm. This is where Gerwig charms. She creates likable personas.
Gerwig last dazzled audiences as a director of “Lady Bird” (2017), a superior production. That movie also starred Saoirse Ronan. Gerwig and Ronan still make a good team. Gerwig helms her cast of mainly women nicely, minus the messy editing of scene transitions.
Grade: B- (These women still offer sizable entertainment.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar lives and works in Valdosta.
