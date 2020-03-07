ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: Be seen at 'Invisible Man'

“The Invisible Man” (Horror/Science Fiction: 2 hours, 4 minutes)
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid and Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Director: Leigh Whannell
Rated: PG-13 (Strong bloody violence and profanity)
Movie Review: Another movie based on H.G. Wells' 1897 science fiction novel, “Invisible Man.” It is an enjoyable movie. It takes creepy stalking to a whole other level. The movie adds a new twist to Wells’ tale of the man unseen.
Shortly after Cecilia Kass leaves her abusive relationship with Adrian Griffin (Jackson-Cohen), the wealthy controlling scientist commits suicide. Kass is sure Griffin’s death is a hoax.
This becomes more evident after some invisible force begins tormenting Kass. She sets out to prove she is not crazy and Griffin is still alive.
Leigh Whannell (“Upgrade,” 2018) directs this movie for which he wrote the screenplay. As a director and writer, he crafts screenplays that create a natural sense of anxiety that audiences experience with characters. He is brilliant at this technique.
The movie boasts an engaging performance from Moss. She appears rundown and tired, playing a woman who has possibly had a psychotic break. The anxiety her character feels she effectively transfers to the movie audience. Her scenes with Aldis Hodge, who is always sound in roles, and “A Wrinkle in Time’s” Storm Reid, help audiences get to know Moss’ character, Kass. This increases the chances that one will care about her character’s mission.
The final moments are less than desirable. “Invisible Man” moves from being a well-deserved science-fiction horror to a revenge movie. At this point, the movie pushes a slight "me too" agenda that is not as clever as moments leading up to this finale. Still, Leigh Whannell offers good entertainment.
Grade: B (Optics are good for this movie.)
“Sonic the Hedgehog” (Action/Adventure: 1 hour, 39 minutes)
Starring: James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey
Director: Jeff Fowler
Rated: PG-13 (Violence and crude humor)
Movie Review: Based on the video game for Sega Genesis in 1991, the blue hedgehog Sonic has staying power.
This movie version of Sonic is a good movie for families. It is packed with action, comedy and numerous animated visuals in a mainly live-action movie.
Sonic (Schwartz), an extraterrestrial blue hedgehog, finds himself on Earth. The alien is discovered by Tom Wachowski (Marsden), a law-enforcement officer in a small town.
Sonic and Wachowski’s lives are turned upside down when they are pursued by scientific genius Doctor Robotnik. The United States Department of Defense enlists Robotnik and his agents to find Sonic. Sonic and Wachowski must stay alive long enough to prevail against Robotnik’s machines.
Jim Carrey plays the role of Doctor Robotnik the way he played characters in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” (1994), “Dumb and Dumber” (1994), “The Mask” (1994). In those roles, Carrey was energetic, delivering goofy characters with pizzazz and often overacting simultaneously.
He works here, nicely opposite a more serious toned, leading man James Marsden and comically impressive Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic. The men work. They make the best of their roles, despite how farfetched the story gets at moments.
While the movie has over-the-top scenes occasionally, it is good entertainment for families. Jeffrey Fowler helms this fun adventure, his directorial debut.
Grade: B- (Fast entertainment.)
“The Call of the Wild” (Adventure/Family: 1 hour, 40 minutes)
Starring: Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens and Omar Sy
Director: Chris Sanders
Rated: PG (Violence, peril, thematic elements and mild language)
Movie Review: This adventure film is an adaptation of Jack London’s 1903 novel, and two previous movies titled the same, the 1935 film adaptation directed by William A. Wellman.
In this latest version of this family-friendly movie, Director Chris Sanders (“How to Train Your Dragon,” 2010) uses his experience directing animated movies to make “Call of the Wild” an entertaining treat.
An 1890s Yukon is experiencing the Klondike Gold Rush. Sled dogs are in high demand. Buck, a large, gentle St. Bernard/Scotch Collie is sold by dog poachers and sent to the Yukon to help pull sleds.
Buck experiences plenty of ups and downs, yet he finds peace with his final owner, John Thornton (Ford).
Harrison Ford nicely plays John Thornton, a role once played by legendary actors Clark Gable and Charlton Heston. Ford is an excellent choice for Thornton, yet Ford does not have to compete with Gable and Heston. He competes with his animal costar.
The central character of the story is Buck, a computer-generated canine here. The animation works, making Buck a towering figure alongside Ford. Buck often steals scenes from the cast. The dog works, increasing the effectiveness of this adventurous narrative. This version never gets as wild as the novel, but it works well enough.
Grade: B- (Walk on the wild side.)
“The Photograph” (Drama: 1 hour, 46 minutes)
Starring: Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Chanté Adams, Chelsea Peretti
Director: Stella Meghie
Rated: PG-13 (Sexuality and strong language)
Movie Review: A tale of two loves is chronicled in “The Photograph.” It is an inviting photoplay, and it is a good picture even if it is a little underdeveloped.
Mae Morton (Rae) is left with plenty of questions after the unexpected death of her mother, Christina Eames (Adams), a renowned photographer. While acting as a curator of her mother’s photographs, Mae finds a picture in a safe-deposit box that begins an investigation about her mother’s younger years.
Mae’s exploration leads her down a long trail of memories and into her mother’s relationship with a past love, which leads Mae to an unexpected romance with journalist Michael Block (Stanfield).
Again, “The Photograph” is less a romance and more a view on one’s past via photographs.
The screenplay is an exploration of two women’s lives. A mother’s life is chronicled by a daughter who finds her own way while dissecting her mother’s. Both of these women’s lives revolve around men, the loves of their lives. Except the mother and daughter deviate in the choices they make regarding their love interests. That premise is what makes “The Photograph” curiously inviting.
Stella Meghie wrote and directed the movie. She previously directed “Jean of the Joneses,” 2016, and “Everything, Everything,” 2017. Her movies have a running theme. She usually juxtaposes two generations of women, one beginning her life and the other a more seasoned matriarch. The older women appear to always have some sort of secret life.
“The Photograph” follows suit with those recurring themes and less impressive secondary characters. However, the movie is still an attention-getting movie. It is a nice escape, a remembrance of first love encounters and how the moments remain ever-present.
Grade: B- (Picture perfect enough.)
“Brahms: The Boy II” (Horror/Mystery: 1 hour, 26 minutes)
Starring: Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman and Christopher Convery
Director: William Brent Bell
Rated: PG-13 (Terror, violence, disturbing imagery and thematic elements)
Movie Review: “Brahms: The Boy II” is a stand-alone sequel to the 2016 film “The Boy.”
Both movies are directed by William Brent Bell and written by Stacey Menear. While the two movies are independent of each other, they do have a singular anomaly, Brahms, an ornate doll possessed by some form of evil entity.
“The Boy II” is filled with a surplus of clichéd themes seen constantly in other horror movies, yet it scores points with its cast.
Liza (Holmes), Sean (Yeoman) and their son, Jude (Convery), are a young family. After they move into a house on the property of the Heelshire's Estate, Jude begins exhibiting strange behavior when he finds an antique doll named Brahms. Soon, the family realizes the doll is the repository of a malevolent being.
Katie Holmes is the staple of this movie. She plays a mother filled with apprehension very well. She is not enough to save this movie.
“The Boy II” undermines the effectiveness set up by the 2016 prequel movie. A weird kid, a creepy doll, a big equally eerie house and stupid character actions are present. These passé themes parade across the screen. They make this movie feel like it is a been-there-done-that feature.
Grade: C (All dolled up for the common-place dummy.)
“Downhill” (Drama/Comedy: 1 hour, 26 minutes)
Starring: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Zoë Chao and Zach Woods
Directors: Nat Faxon and Jim Rash
Rated: R (Strong language and some sexual material)
Movie Review: “Downhill” is not a bad movie. It casts talented people. The story is tangible. The problem is the movie feels like it should be a lukewarm satire about a married couple than the powerful drama it could be.
Pete and Billie Staunton (Ferrell and Louis-Dreyfus, respectively) and their sons, Finn (Julian Grey) and Emerson (Ammon Jacob Ford), are vacationing in the Alps. Their stay at a posh resort is swell until a controlled avalanche appears deadly.
Fearing for their lives, Pete retrieves his phone and hurries away, leaving his family to fend for themselves. After the snow cloud settles, Pete and Billie reevaluate their lives and their marriage.
Marriage and angst are at the heart of the screenplay, an adaptation of “Force Majeure” (Director Ruben Östlund, 2014). The plot feeds off the drama about the disarray a married couple falls into after a traumatic event. That tension is taut in this screenplay.
One keeps wanting to laugh. This is especially toward Farrell’s role. He plays a more dramatic character this outing. The actor plays his part adequately, but after observing him in multiple comedies one keeps waiting for him to do something comically goofy.
“Downhill” is not bad to sit through. It has some neat moments. The fault may lie in the chemistry between Ferrell and Louis-Dreyfus, who plays her role well, too. They are not convincing as a couple, although they offer nice turns.
The movie is entertaining for those not expecting much. It is a sleepy, low-impact afternoon movie. It is easy to sit through but also an easy to forget movie.
Grade: C+ (Interesting, but also a negative slope.)
“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” (Action/Crime: 1 hour, 49 minutes)
Starring: Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett and Ewan McGregor
Director: Cathy Yan
Rated: R (Profanity, strong violence and gore)
Movie Review: “Birds of Prey” may be a cult film in the future, but today it is a messy supervillain narrative.
It hides under the cloak of a women’s empowerment movie but plays like a comedy more than anything else. Unconvincingly, a convoluted story brings together a group of unlikely heroines.
After her break up with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Robbie), once known as Dr. Harley Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist, decides to strike out on her own. She gets involved with a group of five women instead.
Detective Renee Montoya (Perez), Dinah Lance (Smollett-Bell), a.k.a. Black Canary and Helena Bertinelli (Winstead), who is known as the Huntress, join forces to save teenager Cassandra Cain from Roman Sionis (McGregor), a ruthless syndicate boss.
Audiences met Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad,” 2016. Robbie’s performance was the standout of the movie. Harley Quinn is a complex character, and she is still the standout in this movie, except her character is not as fetching as she was in “Suicide Squad.” This could be because this movie is an overload of visuals and action coupled with a messy story.
The cast involves plenty of talented people directed by Cathy Yan, “Dead Pigs,” 2018. Many of these characters are over-the-top personas. They mirror a story that is entertaining as it is equally disjointed.
Grade: C+ (Some interesting moments exist, but this is for the birds.)
“The Last Full Measure” (Drama/War: 1 hour, 56 minutes)
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Ed Harris, William Hurt, Diane Ladd Christopher Plummer
Director: Todd Robinson
Rated: R (Violence, sexuality, innuendo, strong language, terror and drug content)
Movie Review: Abraham Lincoln said in the Gettysburg Address on Nov. 19, 1863, “that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they here gave the last full measure of devotion.”
An all-star cast leads this patriotic movie that deserves audiences' devotion. The actors hit all the right notes to make a dramatic war story.
The heroics of for Airman William H. “Pits” Pitsenbarger, Jr. (Jeremy Irvine), are front and center. Several soldiers, including his best friend and PJ colleague on the mission (William Hurt), and his parents (Christopher Plummer and Diane Ladd) rally to acquire the Medal of Honor for Pitsenbarger, an Air Force pararescueman.
Several military veterans spend years seeking the nation's highest military honor for Pitsenbarger’s actions on the battlefield 34 years prior. The Pentagon official tasked with conducting interviews is Scott Huffman (Stan), an up-and-coming government official. He has to interview several military men who witnessed Pitsenbarger’s battlefield heroics during the Vietnam War.
Todd Robinson (“Lonely Hearts,” 2006) directs a war drama, but the movie also feels like a partial documentary as it chronicles a real-life story. It is an effective emotive movie that inspires patriotism.
Robinson’s screenplay is riveting but has an unneeded portion. Robinson inserts a manipulative Carlton Stanton, played by Bradley Whitford. Stanton is a soap-operatic insertion that is not needed. This trivializes and distracts from what is otherwise a good historical account.
Grade: B- (Deserves a full solute.)
“Fantasy Island” (Thriller/Horror: 1 hour, 49 minutes)
Starring: Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Charlotte McKinney and Michael Peña
Director: Jeff Wadlow
Rated: PG-13 (Violence, sexuality, innuendo, strong language, and drug content)
Movie Review: The greatest problem with any movie is when its writers attempt to purposely fool the audience but really deceive themselves. This is the case with “Fantasy Island,” a wayward adaptation of the television series that ran from 1977-84.
Michael Peña stars as Mr. Roarke. He is the host of Fantasy Island, a place that makes one’s fantasy a reality. Roarke invites two women and three men to his island resort to experience the lives they want. The visitors' excursion becomes a nightmare when they realize they are part of someone else's fantasy.
Timing is everything. Apparently, this movie’s antagonist has omnipotent powers. The person appears to be able to predict others actions particularly well. This is one of the most unconvincing parts of this thriller.
While this adaptation is a neat twist on the television program of yesteryear, the movie's implausible plot execution is a fantasy. Use your own imagination for a better escape.
Grade: D- (The plain, the plain, the plain bad.)
