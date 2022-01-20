ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: All scream for more 'Scream'

“Scream” (Horror/Thriller: 1 hour, 54 minutes)
Starring: Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Mellissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega
Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet
Rated: R (Strong bloody violence, profanity, and sexual references)
Movie Review: Horror slasher movies are decidedly formulaic. Producers do not want to interfere with what audiences have to come to expect. The latest “Scream” provides a running commentary on itself and other slasher flicks. The result is something typical yet entertainingly humorous.
A new Ghostface emerges in Woodsboro and begins killing people, mainly a group of close friends. The murders once again unite Sidney Prescott (Campbell), news anchor and writer Gale Weathers-Riley (Cox) and former sheriff Dewey Riley (Arquette). They join a group of close friends as they try to figure out who the new Ghostface is.
Writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick sneak in clever comical bits about other horror greats while ridiculing the antics of their characters. They do this by having the characters critique “Stab,” the horror movie within this movie and its characters’ mistakes. The writing works to stir audiences who see the “Scream” characters commit the same fallacies.
Both old and new faces provide questionable actions in this fifth movie of the franchise that started with “Scream” (Director Wes Craven, 1996). However, their onscreen personas’ faults are what make this popcorn flick fun, even if the actions are commonplace.
"Scream" creates new material from its longtime franchise themes that work. The characters created by Kevin Williamson prove like the antagonists they keep killing the protagonists can keep returning, again and again.
Grade: B- (Laughs overshadow the screams.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
“Belle” (Animation/Adventure/Drama: 2 hours, 1 minutes)
Starring: Kano Nakamura, Ryô Narita, Tina Tamashiro and Shôta Sometani
Director: Mamoru Hosoda
Rated: PG (Thematic content, violence, language and brief suggestive material)
Movie Review: A dazzling drama and adventure, “Belle” is an engaging story with sweet visualizations. It follows Suzu (Nakamura). While still a child, she lost her mother. Suzu still grieves her mother as an older teenager.
The shy high school student finds a new life in a virtual world called ‘U,’ where she is the gorgeous singer known as Belle. She finds her voice as Belle, but her new life comes with consequences.
“Belle” creates characters worth following. Director-writer Mamoru Hosoda develops his characters’ backgrounds richly. As this narrative continues, Hosoda’s screenplay crafts people who create an emotive atmosphere. He wants you to care about these individuals and one does care, especially for Suzu.
Think of this anime feature as a mixture of “Beauty and The Beast” tale meets the 1940 film “Fantasia.” The combination is good. Hosoda's story develops in a manner that keeps his audience guessing as the story develops with impressive turns that keep glued to his characters as their lives proceed with artistic backgrounds.
The plot has much to ponder. This could easily be two movies, each richly developed. Instead, Hosoda manages to blend all well by the conclusion to create a classic moviedom tale.
Hats off to Hosoda and his team for this appealing feature. It is a great addition to Japanese animation at its best.
Grade: A- (“Belle” lives up to its name — beautiful.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been reviewing movies for The Valdosta Daily Times for more than 20 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.