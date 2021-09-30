ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: All eyes on 'Tammy Faye'

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Drama/Biography: 2 hours, 07 minutes)
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield and Cherry Jones
Director: Michael Showalter
Rated: PG-13 (Sexual content and drug use)
Movie Review: Based on the 2000 documentary by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, this bio-pic follows the highs and lows of Tammy Faye Bakker, who died in 2007.
The talented actress Jessica Chastain plays the televangelist well. Although Bakker’s life is a rollercoaster, Chastain plays her with zeal. The movie lacks focus and comes off as caricatures at moments, but Chastain and Andrew Garfield shine through the makeup and prosthetics.
A 1954 Palm Springs, Calif., is where audiences first see Tammy Faye, née Tamara Faye LaValley (Chandler Head). She is a girl just wanting to be a part of her local church.
However, her stern conservative mother, Rachel Grover (Jones), who plays the piano for the church, does not want her daughter in the church because of optics pertaining to the mother’s past sins. The movie quickly moves to 1960, where an adult Tammy Faye (Chastain) meets Jim Bakker (Garfield) at North Central Bible College in Minneapolis, Minn.
Both are quirky and immediately fall in love and then marry. They leave college and become traveling preachers. Serendipity follows everywhere they travel. Soon, they are two of the biggest televangelists in the world.
Director Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick,” 2017) and writer Abe Sylvia make the mistake of producing a mere chronological-based movie. It has tidbits throughout Tammy Bakker’s life, mainly with her husband. “The Eyes” hits all the right high notes while not focusing enough on Bakker in a more in-depth manner.
The screenplay just goes from one event to the next like a historical list. Because of this, it often misses an explanation for some instances other than a character uttering a line or two. Some scenes needed more dialogue.
The movie does not become good until the latter half. Then, viewers see Chastain and Garfield act rather than providing caricatures. The movie slows its quick-paced scenes long enough for the actors to perform.
Tammy Faye Bakker was a character in her own right. She demanded attention, yet she gave it to others also. Chastain’s brilliance brings her to life in a way that makes the real-life woman more fascinating. This sustains the movie and makes it worth observing.
Grade: B- (Eyes should see Chastain as Tammy Faye.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Dear Evan Hansen” (Musical/Drama: 2 hours, 17 minutes)
Starring: Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Kaitlyn Dever and Danny Pino
Director: Stephen Chbosky
Rated: R (Thematic elements involving suicide, language, suggestive references)
Movie Review: “Dear Evan Hansen” is a film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical by Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. This movie is the perfect example of differentiating between a movie and a stage musical.
They are different mediums and require different presentations accordingly. A drama, minus the singing and dancing, would have created an intriguing movie.
High-school senior Evan Hansen (Platt) is a loner suffering from a severe social-anxiety disorder. As part of therapy, he writes letters to himself.
Connor Murphy (Colton Ryan), who dies shortly after, takes one of the letters. Connor’s family finds the letter, believing it was written by their son to Evan. The Murphys see Hansen as the last link to their son.
Hansen finds new acceptance from classmates and ventures on a new path of self-exploration.
Suicide is a major part of this movie. It is a serious part of the plot. This is where the movie scores points with its drama and a nice story twist. The musical portions interrupt.
The singing and dancing are not bad. Those elements just distract about as much as the initial reaction seeing a 27-year-old Ben Platt play a high school student. Ben’s father, Marc Platt, is a producer. Ben grows on you as the movie continues.
Despite those negatives, “Dear Evan Hansen” is an engaging movie. It is emotive and interesting enough to make it easy to sit through.
Grade: B- (Dear readers, go see Evan.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for more than 20 years for The Valdosta Daily Times.
