In “Joker” and “Judy,” audiences are treated to movies with narratives that are outshined by the performances of their lead actors. Renée Zellweger shines as Judy Garland in a biopic about the legendary actress of “The Wizard of Oz.” Additionally, Joaquin Phoenix scores another powerful role as the supervillain Joker. Both actors deserve accolades for their cinematic turns.
“Joker” (Drama/Crime: 2 hours, 2 minutes)
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy
Director: Todd Phillips
Rated: R (Strong violence, profanity, sexual imagery and disturbing behavior)
Movie Review: Years ago, a superhero movie based on a villain would have been thought of as asinine. “Joker” makes a malevolent character engaging despite his repulsive actions.
While definite differences are present, varying from other Joker origin narratives, “Joker” is one of the better, recent movies from DC Comics. It offers a fine story that is well acted by Joaquin Phoenix, who cunningly and ably makes this character a fascinating psychological study.
Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) is a man working as a party clown and playing comedy clubs at night as a comedian in Gotham City. He lives with his ailing mother in a poor neighborhood apartment complex. He is bullied and ridiculed until he snaps one day and starts killing people, an act that starts protests across the city of Gotham. Fleck slowly becomes the Joker, especially as he finds out matters about his past that link him to the billionaire Wayne family.
Scott Silver’s screenplay aims to show why the Joker becomes the psychotic supervillain in a realistic manner. His screenplay does this by indicating how Joker becomes a ruthless villain, Batman’s archnemesis in the future. Joker’s transformation from clown to villain is via multiple showings of abuse Arthur Fleck faced as a child and aspects of his loner life as an adult. Fleck’s history does not create remorse for the character. One realizes the man needs help, but simultaneously, one realizes he is evil also. It is difficult to have sympathy for a killer, so the screen miscarries marginally with that attempt.
Silver’s narrative of Joker does not inspire sympathy for the psychotic Arthur Fleck, but Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of the character is Oscar-worthy. Phoenix makes this role as potent as others he has portrayed in the past. The notables are “Gladiator” (2000), “Walk the Line” (2005), “The Master” (2012) and the impeccably done “Her” (2013).
Phoenix deserves considerable praise for his performance as the Joker. He is definitely worthy of accolades for his turn here.
Just as engaging as Phoenix is a nice supporting cast, nice set design and good music. De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy play their parts well. The 1981 period in which the movie is set also enhances the mood that creates the Joker, although the sights and sounds offer a 1970s vibe. Additionally, the music, especially songs by crooner Frank Sinatra, perfectly fit the Arthur Flecks and alter ego the Joker. Sinatra’s “Send in the Clowns” is particularly relevant since Joker’s costume is a clown’s attire and makeup.
Todd Phillips (“The Hangover Trilogy,” 2009, 2011 and 2013; “War Dogs,” 2016) directs this psychological thriller film. He gives audiences a reason to take another gander at DC Comics when the Marvel Cinematic Universe is outpacing its competition. Phillips offers what is now the definitive origin tale of the Joker.
Grade: B+ (Joker delivers.)
“Judy” (Biography/Drama: 1 hour, 58 minutes)
Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock and Michael Gambon
Director: Rupert Goold
Rated: PG-13 (Substance abuse, thematic content and profanity)
Movie Review: Judy Garland’s life proves rainbows come with rain, and a superb Renée Zellweger competently plays legendary actress and performer’s life in this inviting drama. It focuses on a very short period of Garland’s short-lived life. Director Rupert Goold (“True Story,” 2015) uses this timeframe to nicely capture Garland in abundance.
Judy Garland (Zellweger) arrives in a 1969 London to perform at sold-out concerts at The Talk of The Town night club. Thirty years after the “Wizard of Oz” (1939), she reaches London as a well-liked performer for shows. Garland’s personal assistant, Rosalyn Wilder (a talented Buckley of "Wild Rose,” 2018), and The Talk of The Town’s owner Bernard Delfont (Gambon) try to keep Garland ready to entertain audiences, but their entertainer suffers from substance abuse.
This part of Garland’s story has a series of flashbacks showing why Garland became addicted to drugs. Louis B. Mayer, the powerful figure portrayed by Richard Cordery, insisted she consume a diet of pills and little food to keep her thin. This began a life of drug addiction from which Garland never recovered. These recurrent moments give an insight to Garland’s past and the nightmares that leave her sleep deprived.
Renée Zellweger is superior — definitely an Academy Award contender. She is brilliant capturing Garland’s presence as beautiful but bittersweet. Zellweger is playing Garland just months before her death at age 47. This makes the story powerful because it is a performance that closes the story of Garland in a grand, yet sorrowful, manner. Zellweger makes Garland’s star shine once more.
Although Zellweger sings and moves on stage, she does not have Garland’s beautiful voice. Zellweger portrays Garland in a drama. This is not a musical. This screenplay is about a movie star’s life. Zellweger plays her role in an audacious and kindly rewarding manner.
Zellweger and other actors provide excellent turns. Their performances are better than the screenplay. They outshine the plot in this performance-based movie.
“Judy” is an adaptation of the West End and Broadway play “End of the Rainbow” by Peter Quilter. It is a screenplay penned by Tom Edge, who keeps the story tight, although story elements are inaccurate historical moments. He shares the life of Garland, married four times, addicted to drugs, her quick marriage to Mickey Deans, an appealing Finn Wittrock, and in a custody battle with her ex-husband, Sidney Luft, played nicely by Rufus Sewell.
Judy Garland enchanted hearts with her performance in the “The Wizard of Oz.” She brought others wondrous joy. Meanwhile, the legendary star faced plenty of tribulations. This movie shows her life is no rainbow, but Zellweger ably delivers.
Grade: B+ (Zellweger powerfully portrays Judy.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar works and lives in Valdosta.
