ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEW: 'Abominable' anything but

“Abominable” (Animated: 1 hour, 37 minutes)
Starring: Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard and Sarah Paulson
Director: Jill Culton
Rated: PG (Violence and mildrude humor)
Movie Review: Following Yeti in other movies, this one is unoriginal. It has clichéd villains and a conventional narrative. However, grand visuals, exploration of environmental concerns and family connections offer a solid enough movie to entertain parents and their small fries.
Yi (Bennett) is hardworking in megalopolis Yangtze. She discovers a young, magical yeti on the rooftop of her apartment building. She names him Everest (Joseph Izzo), as an homage to the place the large furry beast calls home.
To protect the Everest from an evil corporation run by Burnish (Izzard), Yi and her cousins travel across China to the cold of Mount Everest.
The story is very familiar. It follows other yeti movies such as “Smallfoot” (2018) and “Missing Link” (2019). All of these movies have humans adventurously getting a yeti back to its frosty home. Simultaneously, some villainous gang pursues the yeti and their human collaborators.
“Abominable’s” narrative is the same, except it offers enough positives that its passé themes are excusable. Nice visuals of an animated China delight the eye. The movie also provides engaging fantasy sights filled with vivid candy colors that excite.
Music is also a large part of this movie. Nice violin concertos charm the ears while the artistic illustrations dance before the eyes.
The movie also includes good family value moments and concern for the environment. These elements make it easily observable for small fries and their parents.
Again, the story is a been-there-done-that screenplay, but the technical aspects of this animated story are solid art. The visuals, music and family connections make this an intriguing adventure. It is endearing enough as a treat for families.
Grade: B- (Abundant arctic adventure)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar lives and works in Valdosta.
