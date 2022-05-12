Aldi supermarket coming to Valdosta

VALDOSTA — A German-based discount supermarket chain is coming to Valdosta.
A sign for Aldi, which has more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries, has been placed on a lot along Britain Drive near Inner Perimeter Road, next to a Dollar Tree.
Aldi was formed in 1946 in Essen, Germany. The store split into two operating groups, Aldi Nord (north) and Aldi Sud (South) in 1960. Aldi Sud operates stores under the Aldi name in the U.S., while Aldi North operates Trader Joe’s shops. There are almost 2,000 stores under the Aldi name in the U.S., operating in 36 states.
The Valdosta Daily Times has reached out to Aldi for comment, but has not heard back yet. No opening date is yet known.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
