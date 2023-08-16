Aldi Winn Dixie

Customers walk into an Aldi supermarket in Bensalem, Pa., March 14, 2022. Discount grocer Aldi said Wednesday that it plans to buy 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the southern U.S. 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The German supermarket business Aldi is acquiring the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket chains.

A proposed merger deal between Aldi and Southeastern Grocers, which owns Winn-Dixie and Harveys, would affect 400 stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, according to a statement from Southeastern Grocers.

While keeping the Winn Dixie and Harveys names alive, a decision will be made as to which stores will be converted into Aldi locations and which ones would still run under their old names, according to the statement.

The merger agreement has already been approved by holders of a majority of Southeastern’s shares and the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approval, Southeastern Grocers said.

Harveys Supermarkets was founded by J.M. and Iris Harvey in Nashville, Ga., in 1924. Winn-Dixie can trace its roots back to 1925, though the name “Winn-Dixie” wouldn’t be used until after a merger in 1955.

An Aldi-branded store is already under construction in Valdosta, with an opening planned in September.

