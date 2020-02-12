Alapaha Soil and Water Conservation meeting Feb. 12 Feb 12, 2020 1 hr ago The Supervisors of the Alapaha Soil and Water Conservation District will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Valdosta extension office, located at 2102 E. Hill Ave. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Water Conservation Alapaha Soil District Supervisor Valdosta Office Meeting Recommended for you Online Poll Do you agree with the Valdosta City School Board of Education's decision to not renew the contract of Valdosta High football coach Alan Rodemaker? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Other suspects identified in online child sex crimes stingValdosta Board to hold second coach voteEDITORIAL: Show up, BOE owes public answersFeed the Cats needs funding: Player nutrition program suffers since coach ousterValdosta daycare owners chargedValdosta police seek gunman in Saturday killingA Town Wings lands in ValdostaRodemaker still out as Valdosta head coachValdosta BOE revisits coach ouster tonightVoluntary evacuation in Cook County due to silo fire Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
