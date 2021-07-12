VALDOSTA – Newly appointed Alapaha District Attorney Chase L. Studstill presented CASA Director Elaine Grice with a partnership donation.
The grant-generated funds will be used to support the Alapaha Judicial Circuit Court Appointed Special Advocates program, court officials reported in a statement.
The CASA program began in November 2008 with a special mission. The mission of CASA of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit is to speak for the best interest of abused/neglected children in the juvenile courts of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit through screened, trained and supervised volunteer advocates.
Grice said children placed in foster care face a scary and uncertain future. Being uprooted from their homes, even if it is due to abuse or neglect, and sent to live with strangers and attend a new school where no one knows their names can be traumatic. Adults rotate in and out of their lives, making decisions without really knowing them or asking for their input.
The CASA volunteer advocate visits with the child, reviews their records and talks to everyone involved in the child’s life to determine what is in the child’s best interest, court officials said.
The CASA volunteer advocate reports their findings to Alapaha Judicial Circuit judges who use the information to determine where the child should live permanently.
Whenever possible, the CASA volunteer advocates work with parents to access services they need to stabilize their lives and improve their parenting skills so the family can be reunited. If reunification is not possible or appropriate, the CASA volunteer advocates work quickly to help find relatives or adoptive parents who can provide a safe, loving, and stable home, court officials said.
"The vision of CASA is to provide this focused advocacy to every child needing help so that no child in Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier counties lingers in foster care without the security of a loving and permanent home," court officials said.
The biggest challenge faced by the Alapaha Judicial Circuit CASA is the need for volunteers. The CASA program is especially skilled in training volunteers, without past experience in the child welfare system, to know how to understand the needs of these children and advocate for them in the court system, court officials said.
Once CASA volunteer advocates complete training and background screening, they focus on one case at a time while receiving guidance and advice from a professional supervisor.
"If you feel you could provide a powerful voice in the life of the child, you are encouraged to learn more about the Alapaha Judicial Circuit CASA program," court officials said.
To learn more, contact Grice, (229) 686-6576, ext. 4, or by email at egrice@fccisberrien.org.
