VALDOSTA – The Alapaha Conservation District is scheduled to hold its regular meeting 10 a.m. Wednesday July 27. 

The meeting will be held in-person located at 2102 E. Hill Ave, at the Lowndes County Extension Office, district representatives said in a statement.

Teleconference option: 

Phone number: 515-604-9904

 Access code: ‪113475# (make sure to press # after the number) RSVP requested.

For additional information, contact katelyn.poppell@gacd.us or (386) 205-5508.

