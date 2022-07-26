VALDOSTA – The Alapaha Conservation District is scheduled to hold its regular meeting 10 a.m. Wednesday July 27.
The meeting will be held in-person located at 2102 E. Hill Ave, at the Lowndes County Extension Office, district representatives said in a statement.
Teleconference option:
Phone number: 515-604-9904
Access code: 113475# (make sure to press # after the number) RSVP requested.
For additional information, contact katelyn.poppell@gacd.us or (386) 205-5508.
