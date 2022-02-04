ADEL — The Alapaha Conservation District is scheduled to hold its regular meeting 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
The meeting will be held in person at Cook County Extension Office, 206 E. 9th St., district representatives said in a statement.
A teleconference option is provided:
– Phone number: 515-604-9904
– Access code: 113475# (make sure to press # after the number)
RSVP by Feb. 9.
For additional information, contact katelyn.poppell@gacd.us or (386) 205-5508.
A feral swine workshop will follow after the meeting; rsvp to eugene.dyal@bellsouth.net if you plan to attend.
