VALDOSTA— The Alapaha Conservation District will hold its regular meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.
The meeting will be held in person at the Lowndes County Extension office which is located at 2102 East Hill Avenue, Valdosta.
Virtual and call-in options:
Video call link: https://meet.google.com/pvs-nnsb-mth
Or dial: (US) +1 339-645-9073 PIN: 861 861 524#
The meeting is open to the public and attendance is encouraged.
