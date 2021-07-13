VALDOSTA— The Alapaha Conservation District will hold its regular meeting scheduled for  9 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. 

 The meeting will be held in person at the Lowndes County Extension office which is located at 2102 East Hill Avenue, Valdosta.

Virtual and call-in options:

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/pvs-nnsb-mth

Or dial: ‪(US) +1 339-645-9073‬ PIN: ‪861 861 524‬#

The meeting is open to the public and attendance is encouraged. 

 

