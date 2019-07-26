Airport work, new trucks studied by council

VALDOSTA — The city council gave its nod to improvements at Valdosta Regional Airport and approved bids for city trucks at Thursday's meeting at City Hall.
One of the airport resolutions sought acceptance of a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to proceed with work on taxiway M, widening the taxi lanes of the north ramp and designing airport drainage improvements.
With the grant, the work could be done at no cost to the city, said City Manager Mark Barber.
The other airport resolution authorized accepting a grant from the FAA to acquire property within runway 17/35's protection zone.
Right now, airplanes using that runway have to come in at a steep angle to avoid trees, said Mayor John Gayle.
The council also approved consideration of bids for a vacuum sewer truck for the engineering department's stormwater division, as well as two rear-loader garbage trucks for the public works department.
City Engineer Patrick Collins said the vacuum truck would replace a piece of 10-year-old equipment. The engineering department has one vacuum truck while the utilities department has another, he said.
The garbage trucks are also needed to replace old equipment, said Public Works Director Richard Hardy.
The department now has five trucks, carrying about 11 tons at a time, running all day for residential work, he said. The new trucks could handle 15-16 tons at a time, Hardy said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
