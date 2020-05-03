VALDOSTA – A resolution was signed last week at the Valdosta City Council meeting for the Valdosta Regional Airport to receive a $1,183,547 FAA grant.
The grant, brought before council by City Manager Mark Barber, was given to the airport April 14 by the Secretary of Transportation as part of the Care Act.
What makes the grant different from others, Barber said, is it can be used for operation and maintenance and there's no local match, meaning it's 100% federal dollars.
As with all grants to the airport, Mayor Scott James Matheson had to sign it after City Council unanimously approved it.
While council members met in person, the general public tuned in via Facebook or the city's website; a common practice seen across several meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Powerpoint presentation was brought before council to discuss the 2020-24 consolidation plan, 2020 annual plan and 2020 analysis of impediments.
The consolidation plan addresses housing, economic development, public services, public facilities and infrastructure. To receive funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city must complete the consolidation plan every five years. The presentation outlined a list of needs within the community along with plans for how the funds should be used.
“Remember 20 years ago when we first became an entitlement community our goal was to eradicate all substandard housing by the year 2020 and we aren't going to make and we've made some progress,” Barber added. “The problem with us is as soon as you get one done another one is substandard. That's why we come to you every year and ask for that largest percentage of that allocation to go to substandard housing.”
Vanessa Flucas, neighborhood development director, said now that the presentation has been made, the council has 30 days from May 11, which is when the comment period begins and when a virtual public hearing will be held, to reach a decision. Council unanimously voted to put the plan out for a public comment period.
Darryl Muse, director of utilities, presented consideration of request to purchase mixer mooring assemblies for the Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Muse said the current mixers in the facility are secured with a stainless-steel cable attached to a wall, which is “not the preferred method.” As it stands, when there is a malfunction, an employee must use a jon boat to recover the mixer and drag it back for maintenance.
The preferred method is mooring boons which allows for “easier access for maintenance to safely pull that motor when there is a failure.”
“It's a major safety concern and will improve operations,” Muse said.
Muse requested council consider a $51,960 bid from Aqua-Aerobics for the new mixers and installation. City Council unanimously approved the consideration of the request to purchase.
Due to the inability of the general public to attend meetings, the citizens to be heard portion consisted of two emails.
Both e-mails sent for this meeting requested the reopening of Freedom Park.
“The plans today is to reopen some parks May 14 unless things change,” Barber said. “One thing we all forget about is that part of the parks and recreation program is the senior citizen activities. We definitely cannot open that back nor can we consider opening one park and not others. It's a complicated issue.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.