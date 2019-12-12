VALDOSTA – Arrivals to the Valdosta Regional Airport may not be exiting by ground much longer.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority met for its final session of 2019 Wednesday. Jim Galloway, director of the airport, informed members that the passenger boarding bridge is now operational but will not be used until 2020.
The bridge will allow passengers to exit commercial flights directly to the gate, similar to major airports such as Hartsfield-Jackson International.
Originally received a year ago, the bridge possessed an incorrectly manufactured platform that prevented it from properly docking with aircrafts. With that piece replaced, the bridge can now operate as designed, Galloway said.
The next step is training airport employees how to operate the bridge. Training will begin this weekend and continue through January, Galloway said. He did not provide a date for when the bridge will begin being used.
Other matters covered by the authority included a discussion about funding for the new air traffic control tower. Budgeted for $2 million, members brainstormed ways to get additional money, saying a $3 million budget would allow for a more impressive building.
Partnerships with other organizations and authorities were thrown out as a method. The authority did not decide on anything during the discussion.
The new Delta flight that will begin June 8, 2020 is now visible on the website and can be booked. The new flight will be arriving at 6 p.m. and departing at 6:30 p.m.
The two flight training planes remain broken and unable to fly.
There are two people on the waiting list for T-hangers.
Outgoing Mayor John Gayle attended the meeting and thanked members for their service. He said the airport authority is one of the most important authorities in the city and county.
Members thanked Gayle for being a regular attendee of authority meetings and for his efforts that resulted in Transportation Investment Act funds and SPLOST funds.
