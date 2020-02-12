VALDOSTA – Travelers coming through the airport will no longer need an umbrella after exiting planes.
Jim Galloway, executive director and manager of the Valdosta Regional Airport, informed members of the Valdosta-Lowndes Airport Authority Wednesday in their monthly meeting that the passenger bridge is operational and being used for all flights now.
The move presents a positive change for flyers who will no longer have to walk between planes and the terminal out in the open.
In addition to the passenger bridge, authority members discussed funding options for a new general aviation terminal. Separate from the commercial terminal, the general aviation terminal houses private planes and non-commercial entities.
With the passing SPOLST VIII on Nov. 5, up to $2 million will be allocated to the airport for the construction of a new general aviation terminal. Beginning in April 2020 and paid out over six years, members of the authority discussed whether to rely only on SPOLST funds or to look into loan options or partner with a private company for extra funding.
The SPLOST funds cap at $2 million but could be less than the stated amount based on how much Lowndes County collects during the six year period. Talks remain ongoing.
Finally, the members agreed to the move the date of the July meeting from July 8 to July 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.