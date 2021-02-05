VALDOSTA – A recently approved small community air service grant application may give South Georgia residents another option for connecting flights but its effects may not be felt until 2022.
On Jan. 21, Valdosta City Council approved Mayor Scott James Matheson’s signing the application for a grant funded by the Federal Aviation Administration.
If approved, the Valdosta airport could possibly offer an American Airlines hub in Charlotte, N.C.
This signing was the first step in a long process, Airport Manager Jim Galloway said.
The grant application is due March 1, he said, and he might not hear back from the FAA until late fall. According to his timeline, the earliest Valdosta could see an American Airlines flight is 2022.
“If it’s a positive, it’ll probably take six months or so for them to get ready (because) there’s a lot involved,” Galloway said.
That time period would involve gathering ground equipment, finding appropriate airplanes to use, etc. It’s not going to happen overnight, he said, but the airport is one step closer to it.
If approved, the grant would pave a path for the second connecting airline out of Valdosta, the first being Delta Airlines to Atlanta. Still, the FAA could say no to the grant.
The FAA’s priority with this grant is to get service restored to communities where services went to zero during the pandemic. There’s $18 million – originally $13 million – on the table for qualifying communities across the country.
“We went to hardly any traffic when (the pandemic) first started and now we’re back up to about two-thirds of the past year’s traffic from before,” he said. “We’re still way down.”
So Valdosta falls under the criteria but the FAA has to ask itself if the pandemic caused the community’s air services to become so decrepit it needs federal help.
Even if it does grant the money, how much time will the process take?
Galloway said he spoke to airlines that have applied for the grant in the past, finding it took them two years just to hear back about approval. So, 2022 is a rough guess at this point, he said.
“We can’t really force their hand in what they’re doing. They just operate at their own speed,” he said. “We send the application in, then we sit and just wait.”
The grant can only be used by communities once every 10 years. Should it be approved, Valdosta will be ineligible for that length of time.
“This is different from the normal grants that we get to make capital improvements to the airport,” Galloway said. “This is strictly the small community air service development grant.”
The mayor signing the grant application is one difference.
Normally, it would be signed by Galloway, the airport would wait to hear back, and if approved, City Council would vote for the mayor to sign and accept the money.
The application requested $1,246,933 and would give the Valdosta Airport a connecting flight to American Airlines’ hub in Charlotte, N.C. It’ll potentially yield two flights per day.
A 10% local match of “in-kind services” is necessary for it, City Manager Mark Barber said.
“What the Airport Authority has done – it’s the same thing as providing cash – is that for the first year, they would waive the terminal rental and the landing fees,” Barber said.
It would measure to $101,858, leaving the remainder of the money to come from organizations around the city, such as the Valdosta/Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, etc. Some have already promised this money, Barber said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.