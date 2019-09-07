VALDOSTA – Several projects are scheduled for review at the next meeting of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority.
Delta ticket prices and number of enplanements are scheduled for discussion, according to a meeting agenda.
The authority will also review hangar/building availability, land contiguous to the airport. etc.
The meeting is scheduled 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, airport conference room. The public can attend.
