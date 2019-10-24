Airmen of Note, Air Force's premier jazz band, performs in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Airmen of Note, the Air Force’s premier jazz band from Washington, D.C., will observe 70 years with a tour through Florida and Georgia – a tour that includes a Valdosta stop.
Internationally renowned Airmen of Note jazz band will perform 7 p.m., Nov. 9, at the old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St., Air Force officials said.
The free concert will honor local veterans, celebrate the legacy of the Air Force and history of jazz music, they said.
Airmen of Note is the oldest military jazz band, maintaining its reputation as one of the best big bands in the world since its start in 1950, Air Force officials said.
Some Airmen of Note performance highlights include the 2019 Airmen of Note Jazz Heritage Series, featuring trombonist John Fedchock, Grammy Award-winning bassist Christian McBride and legendary trumpeter Randy Brecker, Midwest Clinic and the Jazz Education Network Conference, Air Force officials said.
"The Airmen of Note’s community relations concerts proudly represent the excellence and dedication of all airmen demonstrated daily throughout the world," Air Force officials said.
Airmen of Note will participate in several educational clinics and performances throughout the tour.
Free tickets are available at: http://USAirForceBandValdostaTickets.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.