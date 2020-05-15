VALDOSTA – Moody Air Force Base planes flew over select hospitals, including South Georgia Medical Center, Friday afternoon, to salute health care workers.
“Team Moody is honored to conduct this flyover for the health care professionals who continue to selflessly support our communities on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” Col. Dan Walls, 23rd Wing commander, said in a statement. “The time, dedication and sacrifice that these men and women have invested in this fight is what makes them heroes; this fly over is a small tribute and our way to say thank you.”
A-10C Thunderbolt IIs with the 75th Fighter Squandron, HC-130J Combat King IIs with the 71st Rescue Squadron and HH-60G Pavehawks with the 41st Rescue Squadron flew over hospitals in Valdosta, Tifton, Albany, Moultrie, Thomasville and Tallahassee, Fla.
The aircraft made their way over SGMC at about 2 p.m. with many onlookers gathered for the occasion.
Greg Minter, a nurse at SGMC, was one of the onlookers alongside his son, Jaxson. The duo made sure to be at the top of the parking deck for the best view.
"I think it's cool they're flying over other hospitals in addition to us," Minter said.
Jaxon said he was most excited to see some helicopters.
Moody AFB asks anyone who took photos or videos from the event hashtag #MoodySalutes and tag Moody's official pages on Facebook and Instagram. The use of the #SouthGANorthFLStrong, #AirForceSalutes, #AmericaStrong hashtags are also encouraged.
