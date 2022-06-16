VALDOSTA – Thomas Wright "Fats" Waller was a renaissance man of jazz – composer, pianist, comedian, organist, singer, violinist.
His songs include well-known standards such as "Honeysuckle Rose," "The Jitterbug Waltz," "Black and Blue," "The Joint is Jumpin'" and numerous other songs composed by him and other songwriters.
He also wrote the song that is the title of Peach State Summer Theatre's latest musical, "Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show," opening this weekend, Friday and Saturday, June 17, 18, at Valdosta State University.
"Ain't Misbehavin'" is the second of three shows to open in the PSST! 2022 season. Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" opened two weeks ago and continues Sunday, June 19, and the third show, "Sister Act," opens next week, June 24. All three shows then run in rotating repertory through July 23.
While one musical is based on a fairy tale and another is based on a popular 1992 movie starring Whoopi Goldberg, "Ain't Misbehavin'" is based on the music and times of the very real Fats Waller (May 21, 1904 to Dec. 15, 1943), a giant of the jazz age.
Taavon Gamble, the PSST! show's director/choreographer, said the production shares glimpses of Waller's life but also reflects the culture and times in Harlem and Manhattan, revealing the culture and race relations of the time period.
"There's no traditional dialogue and no streamline narrative as with a traditional musical," Gamble said. The songs tell the story.
Gamble said even though it's 2022 some of the struggles and styles haven't changed since Waller's time, or have come around again.
"Watching this show, it becomes apparent that everything is circular," he said.
While the other two musicals have a large slate of stars, supporting characters and ensemble players, "Ain't Misbehavin'" features a five-person cast that has rehearsed intensely for this show while also performing in "Cinderella" and preparing for "Sister Act." The cast performs to the live orchestra under the direction of David Springfield.
Earlier this week, as the cast tried on the costumes designed by Christina Johnson for the first time, Gamble said he and the cast are ready to take the stage.
THE CAST: Sydney Archibald, Jaymyria Etienne, Yasir Muhammad, Justin Emmanuel Parker, Rebekah Tyson.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Taavon Gamble, director & choreographer; Ruth A. Brandvik, scene designer; Elisheva S. Siegel, lighting designer; Sarah I. Liffick, technical director; Joe Mason, vocal director; David Springfield, musical director; Macy E. Kunke, stage manager; Christina Johnson, costume designer; Zach Cramer, sound designer; Jason Lee Courson, projections designer.
Peach State Summer Theatre production of "Ain't Misbehavin'" plays 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 17, 18, then plays on various dates now through July 23, ("Cinderella" plays 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19), Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst, or call (229) 259-7770.
