VALDOSTA – The fifth-grade students at Moulton-Branch Elementary School had a special visit from Joyce Aigen, wife of World War II hero George Aigen.
Last year, George Aigen visited the school to tell the students about his experiences during the war.
He passed away in April 2019, so Mrs. Aigen is keeping his memories alive, school officials said.
George Aigen shared his story with teachers, students and other members of the community about his experiences during World War II and being among the first soldiers to liberate Dachau concentration camps.
This year, Mrs. Aigen shared the beginning of a documentary on her late husband by PBS. The documentary features Mr. Aigen telling his stories of the war.
The Moulton-Branch Elementary students watched the documentary.
Cayden Gay said, "I really enjoyed the documentary. It was very informative. Thanks for sharing it."
Mrs. Aigen also signed her autograph in the book "Prisoner B-3087" for all students who are participating in the Fifth Grade Book Club. "Prisoner B-3087" is a book about the life of a person in a concentration camp during World War II.
