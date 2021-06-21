Aigen observes 90th birthday

On the evening of May 22, Joyce Aigen’s family and friends gathered to celebrate the active community member’s 90th birthday.
Party guests donned sleek tuxes and shimmering cocktail dresses to fit the theme of her dreams: Casino Night in Las Vegas.
"This was not your ordinary birthday party, for Joyce is not your ordinary woman," family said in a statement. "Glistening balloons and vibrant lights decorated the rooms of the Valdosta Country Club, as well as casino tables, decadent desserts, an expansive buffet, a lively band and so much more."
To set the night off, Mayor Scott James Matheson and Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter presented a formal proclamation, deeming May 21 — her birthday — Joyce Aigen Day in Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta from this day forward, family said.
“There was so much love in the room and in the party, and I was just thrilled that so many people celebrated with us,” Aigen said.
At the conclusion of the evening, guests cashed in their casino chips for tickets they used to win raffles for an array of prizes. Party goers packed the dance floor all night long.
"And yes, you would have found Joyce at the heart of the ballroom, soaking in the moment of being surrounded by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of her loved ones," family said.
She was born in 1931 in Manhattan, N.Y. She has lived in Valdosta for 32 years and has served as president of Learning in Retirement at Valdosta State University, a member of Rotary Club and a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
