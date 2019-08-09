NASHVILLE – The Aging Advisory Council of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging will meet 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Nashville Community Center, 102 N. Jefferson St.
The meeting is open to the public.
Contact Linda Gail, (888) 732-4464, for more information.
The AAA develops, provides, coordinates and advocates for services that assist older individuals, at-risk adults, persons with disabilities, their families and caregivers, organizers said.
For more information or to receive assistance, contact the AAA’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection, (888) 73-AGING / (888) 732-4464. Or visit the AAA Web site at www.sgrc.us/aaa.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.