NASHVILLE – The Aging Advisory Council of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging will meet 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Nashville Community Center, 102 N. Jefferson St. 

The meeting is open to the public. 

Contact Linda Gail, (888) 732-4464, for more information.

The AAA develops, provides, coordinates and advocates for services that assist older individuals, at-risk adults, persons with disabilities, their families and caregivers, organizers said. 

For more information or to receive assistance, contact the AAA’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection, (888) 73-AGING / (888) 732-4464. Or visit the AAA Web site at www.sgrc.us/aaa.html

 

