VALDOSTA – The Aging Advisory Council of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging will meet on 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, commission representatives said in a statement.
To adhere to public health recommendations regarding COVID-19, the meeting will be held via conference call. The meeting is open to the public. Contact Linda Gail at 1- 888-732-4464 for more information.
• Meeting Phone Number: (605) 313-5738 Meeting Access Code: 835324#
Participants should mute phones when not speaking.
The SGRC-AAA develops, provides, coordinates and advocates for services that assist older individuals, at-risk adults, persons with disabilities, their families and caregivers in the 18 counties of Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner and Ware, representatives said.
Contact the AAA’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection, (912) 287-5888 or 1-888-732-4464 (1-888-73-AGING). Visit the AAA website, www.sgrc.us/aaa.html.
