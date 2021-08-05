VALDOSTA – The Aging Advisory Council of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging will meet 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
To adhere to public health recommendations regarding COVID-19, the meeting will be held via conference call, state officials said in a statement. The meeting is open to the public. Contact Linda Gail at 1-888-732-4464 for more information.
Meeting Phone Number: (605) 313-5738
Meeting Access Code: 835324#
Participants are asked to mute phones when not speaking.
The Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging develops, provides, coordinates and advocates for services that assist older individuals, at-risk adults, persons with disabilities, their families and caregivers.
For more information or to receive assistance, contact the AAA’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection, 1-888-73-AGING / 1-888-732-4464. Or visit the AAA Website www.sgrc.us/aaa.html.
