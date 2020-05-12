VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging, Aging Advisory Council nominations committee will meet 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.
The Aging Advisory Council will meet on the same date at 10:30 a.m., state officials said in recently released statement.
To adhere to public health recommendations regarding COVID-19, both meetings will be held via conference call. The meetings are open to the public.
Contact Linda Gail, (888) 732-4464 for more information.
• Meeting Phone Number: (605) 313-5738
• Meeting Access Code: 835324#
• Mute phone when not speaking.
The SGRC-AAA develops, provides, coordinates and advocates for services that assist older individuals, at-risk adults, persons with disabilities, their families and caregivers in the 18 counties: Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner and Ware.
Contact the AAA’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection, (912) 287-5888 or (888) 732-4464 (1-888-73-AGING); or visit www.sgrc.us/aaa.html.
