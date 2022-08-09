NASHVILLE – The Aging Advisory Council of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging is scheduled to meet 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The meeting will be held at the Nashville Community Center, 102 N. Jefferson St., organizers said in a statement. The meeting is open to the public.
Contact Linda Gail at 1-888-732-4464 for more information.
The Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging develops, provides, coordinates and advocates for services that assist older individuals, at-risk adults, persons with disabilities, their families and caregivers.
For more information or to receive assistance, contact the AAA’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 1-888-73-AGING / 1-888-732-4464. Or visit the AAA Website www.sgrc.us/aaa.html. Also, become a fan of “Southern Georgia Area Agency on Aging” on Facebook.
