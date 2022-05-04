VALDOSTA – Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging is observing Older Americans Month in May.
"Older adults play vital, positive roles in our communities – as family members, friends, mentors, volunteers, civic leaders, members of the workforce and more," commission representatives said in a statement. "Just as every person is unique, so too is how they age and how they choose to do it – and there is no 'right' way. That’s why the theme for Older Americans Month 2022 is Age My Way."
Every May, the Administration for Community Living leads the celebration of OAM. This year’s theme focuses on how older adults can age in their communities, living independently for as long as possible and participating in ways they choose.
While Age My Way will look different for each person, there are common things everyone can consider:
– Plan ahead by thinking about what is needed and wanted in the future, from home and community-based services to community activities of interest.
– Stay engaged with others, remain involved and contribute to the community through work, volunteering and/or civic participation opportunities.
– Maintain access by making home improvements and modifications, using assistive technologies and customizing supports to help better age in place.
– Stay connected and maintain social activities and relationships to combat social isolation and stay involved in your community.
"This year, the Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging is excited to celebrate OAM with our partners in the aging community," representatives said. Follow throughout the month to find resources on aging in place on the commission's Facebook page.
"Diverse communities are strong communities. Ensuring that older adults remain involved and included in our communities for as long as possible benefits everyone," representatives said.
The SGRC-AAA develops, provides, coordinates, and advocates for services that assist older individuals, at-risk adults, persons with disabilities, their families and caregivers in the 18 counties of Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner and Ware.
Contact the AAA’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection at (912) 287-5888 or (888) 732-4464 (1-888-73-AGING). Visit the AAA Website www.sgrc.us/aaa.html. Facebook page: SouthernGeorgiaAreaAgencyonAging.
