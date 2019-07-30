Age only a number for Young Entrepreneur

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce is made up of a variety of members, but its newest member, Caleb Hunter, just may be the most unique.
Hunter is the chief executive officer of Estate Xposures, a business that provides framed, aerial photographs of small business real estate using drone technology, chamber representatives said.
After giving a business pitch to the chamber board, Estate Xposures was awarded an honorary membership by Daryn Russell, vice chairman of the business development division, at the July chamber board meeting.
“Caleb’s professionalism, polish and poise were remarkable, as Caleb is only 14 years old, making him the youngest chamber member,” Russell said.
Despite his age, Hunter works with a number of clients and has a good grasp on the business world, chamber representatives said. He credits his knowledge to the support of his parents, the Young Entrepreneurs Academy and Betty Morgan, vice president for business development at the chamber.
Estate Xposures was created by Hunter with help from the chamber’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy during the 2018-19 school year, chamber representatives said.
YEA! is a 26-week, after-school program that teaches kids in grades 6-12 how to start and operate their businesses. At the end of the term, the students pitch their ideas to a panel of investors for real money to launch the business.
Hunter won the competition with Estate Xposures, earning him a trip to Rochester, N.Y., to compete nationally.
YEA! was only the beginning for the new chamber member. His clientele has continued to grow during the summer, he said.
“Since completing the YEA! program, I have delivered photos to TKO Nissan and Cadillac dealerships in Valdosta and I am currently working on a project for Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie,” Hunter said.
When asked if other kids his age could run a business such as Estate Xposures, he answered undoubtedly.
“I know for a fact that if anyone is willing to work hard and try, they can do everything that I have done and more,” he said.
