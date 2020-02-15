The book makes me smile. It explains what happens after “The Great Fall.” Humpty Dumpty was able to be put back together, but he became afraid of heights after the fall. He couldn’t even get his favorite cereal off the top shelf.
When you read this story, you will see how he overcame his fear of heights. Do you have any fears? My youngest sister is afraid of the dark. She uses a night light that looks like an owl.
This bible verse comes to my mind when I think about overcoming fears.
“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” - 2 Timothy 1:7
If you like books about being brave, you’ll like this book. I think this book is good for children ages 3 to 8 . You can find this book online or at your local library.
