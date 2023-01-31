SYLVESTER — The remains of a woman who died 37 years ago in South Georgia have been identified.
A woman had been found injured and unconscious in Baker County in May 1985, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement. She was found by a passerby on the west side of a highway north of Newton.
She was taken to a hospital in Albany but died June 1, 1985, the GBI said. A medical examiner’s report said the manner of death was undetermined but the cause of death involved blunt force trauma.
On Sept. 21, 2012, her body was exhumed and a sample of bone fragment sent to a private company for analysis, but no leads were developed.
In March 2022, the GBI Sylvester office worked with the FBI to have genealogical analysis completed on the woman; a portion of her remains were submitted to a private DNA lab.
Genealogical research by the FBI showed a good chance that she was Mary Anga “Angie” Cowan, who had been missing from Seminole County, Fla. A comparison of her DNA with that of one of her children showed a parent/child relationship, the GBI said.
