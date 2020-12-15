Affordable Care Act deadline is today

Today is the deadline to enroll in health insurance coverage on the federal Affordable Care Act marketplace.
To purchase coverage, consumers should visit the federal ACA website, healthcare.gov.
Consumer advocates have warned the public to be cautious about non-government websites which use the terminology "Obamacare" or "ACA" but do not have the .gov extension at the end of the URL, web address.
Healthcare.gov also has a phone number with assistance, 1-800-318-2596. For Spanish speakers, the website is cuidadodesalud.gov.
