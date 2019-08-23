Advanced Infusion Care donates to Wiregrass

VALDOSTA — The pharmacy technology program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently accepted a donation of a laminar flow hood for teaching purposes from Advanced Infusion Care of Valdosta.
The piece of equipment, valued at $5,000, is used in the prevention of contamination of semiconductor wafers, biological samples or any particular sensitive materials when handling medications, college officials said.
“The donation came at the most opportune time, and allows the pharmacy technology students to have a real-working environment, with the correct tools and setup as an actual hospital pharmacy environment,” said Frank Barnett, BAS, CPhT, Wiregrass pharmacy technology program coordinator.
The pharmacy program is accredited through the American Society of Hospital Pharmacists and was recognized in 2018 as one of the top 10 pharmacy technician programs in the state, college officials said.
The program is offered as a diploma or a degree program. The diploma qualifies for the HOPE career grant, where if students qualify for the HOPE and/or Zell Miller Grant, they could possibly qualify for additional monies that could pay for tuition, fees and books for college, college officials said.
The pharmacy program also boasts a 100 percent job-placement rate.
Tom Patterson, general manager at Advanced Infusion Care of Valdosta, said, “Donating our IV hood to the Wiregrass pharmacy technology program is an investment in our future. Many of our current technicians are graduates of this program. As we grow, we will continue to depend on the Wiregrass program to produce strong, viable certified pharmacy technician candidates of tomorrow.”
Learn more about the Pharmacy Technology program and other programs at Wiregrass’ website at wiregrass.edu. If a business would like to learn how to make a donation to any Wiregrass program, contact Crissy Staley, executive director of fundraising, (229) 333-2124, or by email at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.