VALDOSTA — An adult and two juveniles are in custody following an assault, according to Valdosta police.
At 2:07 p.m., April 16, a man reported he was sitting outside a home in the 1800 block of Claudia Circle when unknown males assaulted him, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Thursday evening.
The man received a fractured nose, a fractured eye socket, a broken rib and other injuries, the statement said.
On April 17, someone posted a video to the Valdosta Police Department Facebook page. The video, where the offenders recorded themselves taunting and physically assaulting the man, had been published on a social media outlet, according to the police statement.
Detectives identified the subjects in the video, police said, and identified four individuals involved in the assault: a 14-year-old juvenile, two 15-year-old juveniles and an adult.
On Tuesday, April 21, police detectives located and arrested the two 15-year-old juveniles, who were turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
On Wednesday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jenome Ponder, 18, of Valdosta and he turned himself into Lowndes County Jail, the police statement said. Arrest warrants have been obtained for the 14-year-old juvenile, but detectives have been unable to locate him.
All four subjects are facing charges of felony aggravated battery and felony aggravated assault, the statement said.
"We are thankful for the concerned citizen who sent the video to our department. The fact that these offenders videoed themselves taunting and assaulting this helpless victim is disgusting. I am so thankful for the work of our detectives who are ensuring that these callous and menacing offenders are being held accountable for their actions,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
