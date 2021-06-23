Adult arrested after teen suffers gunshot wound

NASHVILLE — A teen-ager was shot in the face in Berrien County and an adult was arrested in connection with the shooting last week, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
At about 10:40 p.m., June 16, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on West Lenox Road in reference to a shooting incident, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Deputies made contact with a teenager who directed them to a 14-year-old boy inside the home with a gunshot wound to the face. The shooting victim was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center and then transferred to a hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., where he was expected to recover, the statement said.
Tracy Michelle Graves, 43, of Alapaha is charged with cruelty to children first and second degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, making false statements, conspiracy to commit a felony and reckless conduct, the sheriff’s office’s statement said.
She is being held in the county jail and was denied bond, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-7071.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.