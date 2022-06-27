Adkins named bookmark contest winner

MACON – Lowndes County student Avery Adkins is a district winner in the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Middle School Bookmark Contest.
An eighth grader at Lowndes Middle School when he entered the contest earlier this year, Adkins received $100 for being the top winner from GFB’s 10th District, which includes 17 counties in Southeast Georgia, state officials said in a statement.
He is the son of Michael and Jasmine Adkins. His artwork can be viewed at www.gfb.ag/Adkinsart.
“Georgia Farm Bureau’s Middle School Bookmark Contest encourages students to explore agriculture and then create a piece of art inspired by what they learned,” GFB President Tom McCall said. “Students who might not otherwise think about agriculture learn about the variety of crops and livestock Georgia farmers raise as they create their drawings.”
The 68 county Farm Bureaus across the state that held local contests submitted their top winners to GFB from which 10 district winners were chosen based on artistic merit and how well the artwork represented Georgia agriculture.
The 10 district winners’ drawings were posted on the GFB Facebook page the first week of May to give Georgia’s agricultural community a chance to select the state winner and one runner-up. The bookmark with the most likes on the GFB Facebook page won the contest and drawings with the second most votes was named runner-up.
The contest, sponsored by Georgia Farm Bureau, was open to any Georgia middle school student in grades 6-8.
Lowndes County Farm Bureau coordinated the contest locally and thanks all of the students and teachers who participated in the local bookmark contest, state officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.