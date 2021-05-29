ADELINE'S CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Elmo’s First Book of Colors: Illustrated by Bob Berry

This book is all about colors. It is good for all ages but mostly preschoolers.
I am 4 and I like it a lot. My favorite color is pink. What is your favorite color?
Elmo is from Sesame Street. He helps me learn my colors in this book.
Some of his friends are Oscar, Cookie, Zoe and Big Bird. Each page has a different color to learn about. The colors I read about were red, blue, green, yellow, orange and pink.
We got this book from The Dollar Store. What color would you color a heart? I would color it red! I hope you like reviews from a preschooler. I liked choosing a book to share with you.
This book was reviewed by Adeline Fowler and typed by her mother.
