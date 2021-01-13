Adel woman pleads guilty to federal drug charge

ALBANY — An Adel woman faces possible prison time after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Kiera Keann Cooksey, 29, of Adel pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of using or maintaining a drug premises, according to a justice department statement.
She faces a maximum 20 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.
Cooksey admitted in her signed plea agreement that she knowingly used and maintained her Adel residence for the purpose of distributing cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana between March 30, 2017 and May 12, 2017, the statement said. According to the plea agreement, Adel Police Department officers, working with an informant, began an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics at her residence.
On May 11, 2017, officers executed a search warrant, arresting Cooksey and a co-defendant, the justice department said. Officers found 10 packages of cocaine weighing approximately 232 grams stuffed in a toilet, cocaine base, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
“The penalty is steep for individuals who knowingly use their home to facilitate the distribution of illegal drugs—a maximum 20 years in prison, without parole,” Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a statement.
The investigation was conducted by the Adel Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.