ADEL — Law enforcement is investigating a “suspicious” store fire in Cook County, the Adel fire chief said.
The Adel Fire Department was called out to Tractor Supply Company, 400 W. 4th St., at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday, Fire Chief Richie Weeks said.
Smoke was seen pouring out of the building, he said.
When firefighters entered, they found flames in the northwest corner of the building, Weeks said.
No one was injured, he said. The fire appeared to have started in an area with some tarps, Weeks said.
While the actual fire damage came to less than $1,000, smoke and water damage from sprinklers to the store’s inventory exceeded $1 million, the chief said.
Weeks said the fire was “suspicious” and that both Adel police and the state fire commissioner’s office are investigating.
The fire marshal’s office sent a fire dog but the animal did not sniff out any accelerants, the chief said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.