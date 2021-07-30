Adel motorcyclist arrested after chase

LAKE PARK — A Cook County motorcyclist faces charges after a high-speed chase with deputies Thursday, officials said.
At about 10:30 a.m., a deputy south of Lake Park on U.S. 41 spotted a motorcycle heading through a 55-miles-per-hour zone at 84 mph, a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said.
The deputy pursued the motorcycle and the motorcycle sped up U.S. 41 toward Valdosta; the motorcycle and the deputy’s cruiser collided just south of the train overpass on South Patterson Street, the statement said.
The motorcycle rider then popped a wheelie and headed into town over the overpass, eventually turning east on U.S. 84 at speeds in excess of 100 mph, though it was slower during in-town traffic, the sheriff’s office said. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said the motorcycle was doing 164 mph when it blew past him.
Eventually the motorcycle stopped on U.S. 84 halfway to Naylor, the statement said.
Bryan Varnum, 28, of Adel is charged with fleeing, reckless driving and other traffic charges, the sheriff’s office said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
