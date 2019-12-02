ADEL – During the Georgia Association of Regional Commission’s recent annual conference, Adel Mayor Buddy Duke was re-elected to his second term as chairman of the board of directors.
Duke, who also serves on the Southern Georgia Regional Commission council, will lead the GARC board for the next two years, commission representatives said.
Duke is a lifelong resident of Adel. He attended Troy University in Troy, Ala., and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics. After college, Duke returned to Adel to work in the family-owned business, Adel Ice Company, Inc.
In 1988, he was elected to the Adel City Council, a position he held for 26 years. He later relinquished his council seat in 2015 to run for mayor.
He is also on the six-member Cook County Economic Development Commission, and serves as chairman. He serves on the board of directors for the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia, a position held since 2002.
Duke is a member of the board of directors of Cook Community Bank, and in January 2014, was named Man of the Year by the Adel-Cook County Chamber of Commerce.
GARC fosters the interests of the regional commissions in Georgia which support local governments and related state and federal programs in the areas of planning, economic development, transportation, information technology, aging and workforce development.
Kay Pippin, Jackson mayor and representative on Three Rivers Regional Commission, was elected to serve as vice chair, commission representatives said.
