Adel man sentenced on firearms charge

VALDOSTA — A Cook County man was sentenced to prison by a federal judge Wednesday on a firearms charge, authorities said.
William Earl Alley, 55, of Adel was sentenced to 60 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement. There is no parole in the federal system.
On June 21, 2019, a gun shop employee turned over three firearms to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office — a revolver, a semi-automatic rifle and a bolt-action rifle — after Alley, a convicted felon, brought them to the gun shop for repair and cleaning, the statement said.
Cook County deputies confirmed that Alley was a convicted felon, with multiple prior state felonies, including habitual violator, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by deception, terroristic threats and possession of controlled substances, the justice department said. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess firearms.
The case was investigated by FBI and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.