Adel man sentenced in meth ring case

ADEL — A Cook County man was among six people sentenced Wednesday in connection with a methamphetamine ring in south Georgia, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.
Montrevious Jackson, 31, of Adel was sentenced to 72 months in prison and three years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a statement from the Middle District of Georgia U.S. attorney’s office.
The other persons sentenced, according to the statement, are:
Jamal Cornelius, 28, of Moultrie sentenced to 108 months in prison and three years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;
Abe Dennis, 37, of Moultrie sentenced to 140 months in prison and five years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;
Willie Dillard, 26, of Moultrie sentenced to 160 months in prison and five years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;
Doug Palmer, 39, of Moultrie sentenced to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and
Tahkhari Taylor, 29, of Moultrie sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison and three years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The leader of the methamphetamine distribution ring, Borris Fuller, 41, of Moultrie was sentenced Oct. 26, 2018, to 30 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Authorities estimate an organization of 35 individuals was responsible for the distribution of more than 20 kilograms of the drug in and around Moultrie from May until November 2016.
Eight more defendants are expected to be sentenced April 14-15, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.