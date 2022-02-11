Adel man convicted on federal drug, weapons charges

VALDOSTA — A Cook County man was convicted in federal court Thursday on drug and firearms charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Quinton Jarod Simmons, 30, of Adel, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. the justice department said in a statement. Simmons faces a maximum term of life imprisonment.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
Simmons, a member of the Crips street gang, fled Remerton police officers who were attempting to conduct a traffic stop for a traffic violation on June 15, 2018, the statement said.
Simmons ran through a red light during the pursuit and crashed his vehicle into a tree on Georgia Avenue in Valdosta. He attempted to escape, but officers took him into custody, the justice department said.
Simmons was in possession of a pistol that had been reported stolen in Adel, as well as two clear bags of pills that tested positive for methamphetamine, the statement said.
Simmons had 12 prior convictions, including burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing a police officer and theft by taking, the justice department said.
“A gang member with a lengthy criminal history, Simmons must now pay the price for continually breaking the law and harming the community,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
